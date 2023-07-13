Investigative report reveals undue influence by toxic tort industry over WHO-related cancer org
GLP’s investigation reviews conflicts of interest among key players including the WHO’s IARC, the Ramazzini Institute, U.S. Right to Know, and the Heartland Health Research Alliance.”CINCINNATI , OH, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Genetic Literacy Project publishes untold story on multi-billion-dollar influence network that has corrupted global regulatory systems linked to fear profiteering by the mass tort industry, activists, and fringe political interests.
GLP Editor, Jon Entine, reviews the anticipated formal release of competing assessments by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) on the world’s most popular artificial sweetener, aspartame. These conflicting reports on whether the product may cause cancer provide a case study and behind-the-scenes look at the negative public health and societal costs associated with flawed media interpretations of risk versus hazard assessments exploited by special interests.
GLP’s investigation reviews undisclosed conflicts of interest among key players including the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), non-profit research groups like the Ramazzini Institute, activist organizations like U.S. Right to Know, and litigator-funded front groups like the Heartland Health Research Alliance.
Entine further exposes abuses by the fast-growing U.S. mass tort litigation industry and third-party class action financing interests in manipulating public opinion, overwhelming courts, and undermining public trust in sound science and government regulatory systems designed to protect public interests and health on issues ranging from food additives to GMOs and pesticides.
