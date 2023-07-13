Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,694 in the last 365 days.

Investigative report reveals undue influence by toxic tort industry over WHO-related cancer org

IARC exposed

Genetic Literacy Project

Genetic Literacy Project publishes untold story on multi-billion-dollar influence network corrupting courts and public health regulations

GLP’s investigation reviews conflicts of interest among key players including the WHO’s IARC, the Ramazzini Institute, U.S. Right to Know, and the Heartland Health Research Alliance.”
— Jon Entine
CINCINNATI , OH, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Genetic Literacy Project publishes untold story on multi-billion-dollar influence network that has corrupted global regulatory systems linked to fear profiteering by the mass tort industry, activists, and fringe political interests.

GLP Editor, Jon Entine, reviews the anticipated formal release of competing assessments by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) on the world’s most popular artificial sweetener, aspartame. These conflicting reports on whether the product may cause cancer provide a case study and behind-the-scenes look at the negative public health and societal costs associated with flawed media interpretations of risk versus hazard assessments exploited by special interests.

GLP’s investigation reviews undisclosed conflicts of interest among key players including the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), non-profit research groups like the Ramazzini Institute, activist organizations like U.S. Right to Know, and litigator-funded front groups like the Heartland Health Research Alliance.

Entine further exposes abuses by the fast-growing U.S. mass tort litigation industry and third-party class action financing interests in manipulating public opinion, overwhelming courts, and undermining public trust in sound science and government regulatory systems designed to protect public interests and health on issues ranging from food additives to GMOs and pesticides.

See the full report here:
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2023/07/13/aspartame-spins-the-25-billion-wheel-of-mis-fortune-how-the-environmental-activist-tort-lawyer-money-machine-manipulates-journalists-misleads-policymakers-and-scares-the-public/

Genetic Literacy Project mailing address:
4780 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Suite 540-431
Atlanta, GA 30338

Jon Entine
Genetic Literacy Project
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Investigative report reveals undue influence by toxic tort industry over WHO-related cancer org

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more