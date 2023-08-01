LeddarTech joins EVONOMY's Ecosystem, expanding scalable low-level sensor fusion & perception software offerings
This collaboration enables LeddarTech to expose our low-level sensor fusion and perception solutions to an even wider audience through Evonomy’s Ecosystem ...”DETROIT, MI, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EVONOMY Group, a leader in Technical & Commercial services for Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Electrification, and Software, and LeddarTech, a global leader in software for sensor fusion & perception applications, announced that LeddarTech's scalable LeddarVision™ solution will be featured in the Ecosystem offered by the Evonomy Brand.
— Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech
Evonomy will incorporate LeddarVision™, a low-level sensor fusion and perception software designed for ADAS and AD applications, into the Ecosystem which OEMs leverage to rapidly learn about solutions for ADAS & Autonomous applications. LeddarVision™ is a high-performance, scalable, auto-grade solution that is also sensor and processor-agnostic, delivering highly accurate 3D environmental models that support all SAE autonomy levels. "We are excited to begin working with LeddarTech, as LeddarVision™ diversifies our Ecosystem with the first hardware agnostic low-level sensor fusion and perception software", said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP of Automotive & Mobility for the Evonomy Brand. "These solutions play a critical role in increasing the affordability, expansion, and deployment of ADAS feature sets, with LeddarTech's solution helping OEMs achieve their goals.”
“LeddarTech is pleased to be collaborating with Evonomy, a company with expertise in autonomous mobility technology for more than a decade,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “This collaboration enables LeddarTech to expose our low-level sensor fusion and perception solutions to an even wider audience through Evonomy’s Ecosystem which OEMs & Tier-1s leverage to cost-effectively accelerate their engineering cycles and identify suppliers which meet their needs.”
ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP
EVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Electrification, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.
ABOUT LEDDARTECH
A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment, allowing for better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.
LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patents granted or applied for that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.
