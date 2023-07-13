MomDuty: A Full-Time Traveling Family Shares Their Extraordinary Journey

This exceptional family, traveling in style, has attracted an impressive following, with over 1 million on Instagram and 20k on YouTube.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MomDuty , a pioneering full-time luxury traveling family, is thrilled to share their remarkable story of exploration and resilience with readers and adventure lovers from around the world.Rocio Ocampo, the founder of MomDuty, along with her husband and their 11-year-old boy/girl twins, embarked on a global adventure in 2019, giving up all possessions to fulfill their lifelong dream of traversing the globe in style. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, MomDuty persevered and, four years later, they continue their extraordinary journey to this day - captivating audiences with their travel videos, and inspiring families to embark on their own luxurious adventures.From the iconic Four Seasons to the enchanting world of Dreamworks, MomDuty partners with big-name brands around the world, documenting exciting experiences that redefine the meaning of luxury travel. Their unique experiences have earned them a loyal following of 1 million on Instagram ( @MomDuty ) and 20k on YouTube (@MomDuty) – sharing awe-inspiring moments and providing behind-the-scenes glimpses into their nomadic, yet comfortable, lifestyle. Through captivating content, the family allows viewers to vicariously experience the joy of discovering new cultures, forging connections with people from around the globe, and creating unforgettable memories for the future."What began as a one-year experiment evolved into a life-changing adventure," says Rocio. "We love exploring new horizons, learning about diverse cultures, and making new friends. It has been an extraordinary ride, and we wouldn't trade it for anything."Setting themselves apart from other traveling families, MomDuty's commitment to giving back shines through in their charitable efforts during their travels. Rocio's personal passion project involves volunteering at orphanages worldwide. As an adopted child herself, she hopes one day to establish the MomDuty Orphanage, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of children in need. MomDuty has already made a difference by supporting an orphanage in the Philippines during Christmas, and recently visiting one in Bali."Our mission is to inspire more families to travel together and share our happiness with others,” Rocio states. “We are enjoying life to its fullest, broadening our horizons, but also doing our best to leave a positive impact everywhere we go.”For more information about MomDuty and to follow their incredible journey, please visit Instagram: @MomDuty or their YouTube channel: @MomDuty.About MomDutyMomDuty is a unique full-time traveling family on an extraordinary adventure around the world. Through their captivating travel videos on YouTube and behind-the-scenes glimpses on Instagram, MomDuty inspires families to explore new cultures, create lifelong memories, and embrace the joy of travel.The idea for MomDuty was created when founder Rocio Ocampo went on a trip with her young family to Disney Aulani in Oahu. Their passion for traveling led Rocio to start a blog in 2015, followed by their official Instagram account in 2016 and YouTube page in 2022, attracting a global community of luxury travel enthusiasts.