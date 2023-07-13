Mallinckrodt plc investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; September 5, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Mallinckrodt plc (“Mallinckrodt” or the “Company”) (NYSEAM: MNK) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Mallinckrodt securities between June 17, 2022 and June 14, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint claims that during the Class Period, the Defendants made false and deceptive statements about the Company's business, operations, and future prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the Defendants either made false statements or failed to disclose important information, including the following: (1) Mallinckrodt misrepresented its financial strength, including improvements to its liquidity and balance sheet, after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; (2) Consequently, the Company exaggerated its ability to make timely payments to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement; (3) These actions had a negative impact on Mallinckrodt's ability and willingness to meet interest payment obligations on specific bonds; (4) As a result of these factors, the Company faced an increased risk of having to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection again; and (5) Therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and deceptive throughout the relevant period.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising