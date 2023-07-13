GeoSolar Technologies To Unveil Its SmartGreen™ Home at Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show at State Farm Stadium

GeoSolar Technologies, Inc. SmartGreen™ Home by GeoSolar Technologies Inc. GeoSolar Technologies SmartGreen All Electric Home System

Company Revolutionizing Home Energy Market With All Clean Electric Home Technology To Unveil Its Offering For Arizona Residents

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With all of the discussions around homeowner benefits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), few have yet to show tangible ways they can truly benefit from it. Enter GeoSolar Technologies Inc. with its patent pending SmartGreen™ Home Whole Home Clean Electric Home System. The Company was founded in 2020 by a team of domestic and global climate engineers and scientists with the goal of helping to decarbonize U.S. homes and improve health. Today the Company will launch their offer to the Arizona market at the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show at State Farm Arena beginning Friday July 14, 2023 through July 16, 2023.

GeoSolar Technologies and its team will be on site to show homeowners the next evolution of their home that will help eliminate utility bills, have cleaner in-home air, and take full advantage of every credit, rebate and discount available to them under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Many of these homes in Arizona are over 40 years old, use gas for heating and cooking, and are creating levels of carbon footprint and are unhealthy for the residents of the homes.

Says GeoSolar Technologies Inc. CEO Stone Douglass, “We are excited to introduce to the more than 30,000 Arizonans that will be attending the home improvement show the exciting benefits that come from converting their home from fossil fuel to all clean electricity. Arizona was selected for the unveiling of the SmartGreen Home™ technology because the system is particularly effective in the higher desert temperatures.”

Homeowners that attend the show are invited to visit the SmartGreen™ Home display at booth 1022-1024 and receive a free Home Energy Rating Systems (HERS) analysis of their home to gauge its degree of energy efficiency and amount of carbon dioxide being created as well as learn about the incentives to make the switch.

With the new incentives in place, GeoSolar Technologies believes over 100,000 Arizona homeowners will convert to all-electric living and driving by 2025. A typical Arizona home conversion from carbon to electric will cost about $75,000 after tax benefits and save the homeowner an estimated $8,500 a year in energy savings before factoring in the near constant increases in energy prices, meaning a homeowner will recoup their investment in less than 9 years, while also no longer being dependent on the country’s aging energy grid. Attractive financing opportunities are also available, and the system takes about two weeks to install after permits are received. Homeowners that live in a SmartGreen™ Home report significant improvement in the overall health and wellness of their entire family.

“The widespread switch from high carbon living and driving to all clean solar electric energy is going to be the fastest growing part of the energy revolution“ stated Peter Romenesko, long-time engineer, clean energy expert and Director of GST SmartGreen™ Neighborhoods for Arizona. Arizona is a prime market for this technology based on the increasing temperatures and high utility bills.

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show will be taking place this Friday, July 14, 2023 through Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the State Farm Stadium. You can find GeoSolar Technologies and its SmartGreen™ Home experts at booth 1022-1024 You can also learn more about the SmartGreen™ Home or connect with the home any time at https://geosolarplus.com.

About GeoSolar Technologies (https://geosolarplus.com)

GeoSolar Technologies is revolutionizing how we heat, cool, cook, and power homes with 100% sustainable energy sources. The company’s patent-pending system harnesses energy from the earth and sun to naturally power homes and electric vehicles without fossil fuels creating a healthier living environment while taking the home to net-zero carbon.

###

In Reference To GeoSolar Technologies Inc.:

ANY OFFERING MATERIALS MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS "ESTIMATE," "PROJECT," "BELIEVE," "ANTICIPATE," "INTEND," "EXPECT" AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT'S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.

OFFERING STATEMENT(S) REGARDING THE COMPANY HAVE BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN ANY OFFERING OR OFFERING STATEMENT.

For More Information Contact:

TAG Collective

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGCollective.com | 917.209.9514

Daniel E. Chartock | Daniel@TAGCollective.com | 212.951.0501