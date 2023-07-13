Dr. Zamip Patel to speak at the 10th Annual Sickle Cell Warriors Convention in Houston, Texas, of the SCD Consortium

Office of Dr. Zamip Patel, Southeast Male Infertility and Urology

Office of Dr. Zamip Patel, Southeast Male Infertility and Urology

Dr Zamip Patel to speak at July Sickle Cell Consortium in Houston, Texas. Zamip Patel, M.D. to speak at 2023 Sickle Cell Consortium event in Houston, Texas. Video "Algorithm for Evaluation of Male Infertility" with Dr. Zamip Patel, BackTable Urology Podcast Ep. 21 Zamip Patel, MD, urologist in Orlando, Florida Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida.

This event will educate, empower, and encourage the sickle cell community. Urologist Zamip Patel, M.D. will speak about SC Men's Health: Physical.

I have been an active supporter of the sickle cell community... This year’s Warrior Convention is a unique opportunity to once again share the newest research in this regard...” — Dr. Zamip Patel, urologist in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Sickle Cell Consortium is proud to present the 10th Annual Sickle Cell Warriors Convention, to be held in Houston, Texas, from July 18th to July 23rd, 2023. The venue this year is the JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria, 5150 Westheimer Rd., Houston, Texas. It will be a hybrid event, meaning there is in-person participation, as well as online participation. Participants can register for the event at www.sicklecellconvention.org This annual event has been designed to educate, empower, and encourage the sickle cell patient and caregiver community. With the theme "Sickle Cell Excellence: Breaking Barriers", the Consortium continues its education of the Sickle Cell community.Among the presenters will be Dr. Zamip Patel urologist in Orlando, Florida, who has been a long-standing supporter of the sickle cell community. His in-person presentation is scheduled for July 20, on “SC Men's Health: Physical (to include Priapism ).” Priapism is a common complication in males with sickle cell disease, including children, adolescents, and adults. Repeated episodes of priapism may cause permanent damage to the male reproductive system.States Dr. Zamip Patel, “I’m greatly honored to have been invited to this event, the invitation reflecting the Consortium’s opinion that my expertise is helpful to the sickle cell community. For a long time, I have been an active supporter of the sickle cell community, and have tried to do my part to advance treatments of related conditions. This year’s Warrior Convention is a unique opportunity to once again share the newest research in this regard.”The Convention will provide updates on the latest advances in clinical care and emerging new therapies. Attendance will be of great interest for the community of patients, care givers, health care providers, social workers, students, and those with interest in sickle cell and chronic pain.About Dr. Zamip PatelZamip Patel, M.D. is a urologist in Orlando, Florida, with experience in andrology. He completed his fellowship training in Andrology/Male Infertility. He has been in practice since 2011 in Orlando. He completed his residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and his Andrology fellowship at the University of Illinois in Chicago. Dr. Patel specializes in male reproduction, and microsurgical techniques related to the male reproductive organ tract. His primary research interests include function, surgery, and pathology of male reproductive organs and gametes.Southeast Male Infertility and Urology, Zamip Patel, M.D.Address: 10962 Moss Park Rd, Unit 200, Orlando, FL 32832Phone: (407) 995-6827Medical Practice: https://smiuurology.com/home Video website: https://drzamippatel.com/ Blog: https://zamippatel-md.com/ YouTube Channel:Dr. Zamip Patel on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrZamipPatel/ Video in Spanish:About the Sickle Cell ConsortiumThe Sickle Cell Community Consortium is a US-based non-profit formed in 2014 to “harness and amplify the power of the patient voice”. The Consortium is comprised of sickle cell community-based organizations (CBOs), patient and caregiver advocates, community partners and medical and research advisers. These stakeholders collectively form the General Assembly of CBOs and Advocates, the decision-making body of the Consortium. The Consortium acts as an organizing entity providing the framework for the stakeholders of the General Assembly to apply a model of Collective Impact to define problems and gaps in the sickle cell community, identify strategies to address those needs and gaps, and determine the CBO, Community, and Corporate partnerships best equipped to implement those strategies to achieve significant and sustainable change.Their website is https://sicklecellconsortium.org/

Dr. Zamip Patel, Orlando, Florida, discusses surgery for ED issues. Zamip Patel, M.D. is a Urologist with fellowship training in Andrology/Male Infertility.