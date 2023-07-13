Breaking Boundaries: Jessy Liu's Artistic Process behind 'Dad and Son'

Illustrator Jessy Liu's transition from graphic design to acrylic artwork was exhibited at the "Through Different Eyes" in NYC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessy Liu is an illustrator, animator, and graphic designer born in China and currently active in New York. Her artistic style is full of childlike charm, and she excels in working with acrylics, using her simple brushstrokes to portray a romantic sense of innocence. For her, painting is a means to maintain a calm self-reflection during moments of excitement and to inspire herself during times of melancholy. "I enjoy depicting themes related to my upbringing in my artwork. These warm scenes give me a sense of security. Through artistic creation, I can connect the past with the present, infusing my experiences with warmth and emotional hues while anticipating and imagining the future."

Jessy Liu's acrylic artwork, "Dad and Son," is vibrant, stylistically bold, and brimming with playful humor depicting the interactions between a father and son. Dad Fox is calm in nature, making him a reliable fox. He enjoys solitude but not minding his son's playful antics since he will retaliate when necessary. Son Fox is filled with curiosity about the world, especially towards his father. He can't help but mischievously seek his dad's attention. Jessy Liu adores this duo, and the artwork of them not only earned her a shortlist nomination in the Young ADC competition but also gained recognition through the "Through Different Eyes" exhibition organized by 1M Creative and Ling Yue Art in New York City. Jessy Liu, in her role as an Assistant Art Director, meticulously handpicked the artworks to seamlessly integrate into the exhibition's narrative, thus amplifying the diverse artistic expressions of Asian artists for the discerning New York audience.

"My inspiration is myself, or more accurately, my childhood self," says Jessy. "The carefree nature of childhood is something that many envy. I think that's why people long to go back to the past, as it offers a brief respite from the pressures of reality that weigh you down." She explains that her creations always revolve around the pair of Dad Fox and Son Fox. She identifies more with the role of Son Fox. There's always a companion or a "kindred spirit" by Son Fox's side, assisting and cleaning up the mess when mischief ensues. He is driven by an endless curiosity and imagination to explore the world. Jessy doesn't oppose growing up and acknowledges the unique charm of each phase in life. While she believes that adulthood has both beauty and regrets. "If possible, I wish to combine my mature self with my childhood self, preserving a mature mindset while retaining curiosity about the world. Fortunately, this isn't difficult in my artwork, as my foxes can bravely be themselves."

Prior to becoming an illustrator, Jessy had worked as a graphic designer and web designer for some time. She jokes, "Design is a language that serves clients, but I may prioritize myself a bit more than the clients do." Despite the different target audiences, Jessy believes that the design mindset can serve illustration as well. "Design emphasizes processes, where it's essential to know what needs to be done at each step and when because once that design step is completed, the next designer can start their work. This punctuality and orderly process help me clarify the necessary steps in painting, such as when to experiment with materials and obtain results without affecting the next step, such as sketching. Furthermore, when facing difficulties during the design process, it usually means the initial step wasn't done properly, lacking comprehensive planning and information gathering. The same applies to illustration. Therefore, before starting a painting, I value the collection of reference materials, which designers call a 'mood board.'"