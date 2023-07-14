Pipeline AZ Internationally Recognized for Excellence in Career Exploration Technology
Arizona’s career and skills platform selected for education technology award from EdTech Breakthrough
It is an honor to be recognized for the tangible impact the platform is already having on the Arizona workforce not long after its inception”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipeline AZ, an Arizona career development and job skills exploration platform, is the winner of the Career Exploration Solution of the Year award as a part of the 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Pipeline AZ was selected for this award out of 2,400 nominations from across the globe. The platform provides students and job seekers with a comprehensive tool kit for professional advancement, directly connecting them to local employers, colleges, universities, and training programs to reach their goals and meet the needs of Arizona’s economy.
— Mary Foote, CEO of Pipeline AZ
“It is an honor to be recognized for the tangible impact the platform is already having on the Arizona workforce not long after its inception,” said Mary Foote, CEO of Pipeline AZ. “To be named the Career Exploration Solution of the Year and be recognized on a global scale among such an impressive list of esteemed educational technology companies and startups is a testament to the incredible efforts of the entire Pipeline AZ team.”
The EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the best companies, products, and services in the global field of educational technology by evaluating innovative solutions to complex problems students face on their educational and career journeys. Other winners from this year include PowerSchool, Chegg, Canvas/Instructure, Carnegie Learning, Samsung, LEGO Education, and Britannica Education.
Pipeline AZ is accessible to all Arizona students and job seekers through partnerships with numerous Arizona educational institutions. Through MyFutureAZ, a partnership with the Arizona Department of Education, the Center for the Future of Arizona, and the Arizona Business and Education Coalition, the platform is available to all kindergarten through 12th-grade students enrolled in Arizona public schools. The organization has partnered with institutions of higher education statewide to build custom white-labeled, career planning platforms that support Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Central Arizona, and Arizona Western Colleges’ unique needs.
The platform is partnered with local community organizations to further develop the Arizona workforce and increase the positive influence of its outreach efforts. These partnerships with nonprofits such as Local First Arizona, The Arizona Technology Council, Pima Cycle Breaker Program, Valley of the Sun United Way, and Dress for Success allow the Pipeline AZ platform to reach even more individuals and enact their mission to support students in attaining their career goals and connecting Arizona employers to top talent.
To learn more about Pipeline AZ as a job seeker, employer, partner, or community supporter, visit: www.pipelineaz.com.
ABOUT PIPELINE AZ
Pipeline AZ is a career development and exploration platform that creates pathways to in-demand careers by connecting the dots between industry and education. It uses skills mapping technology to help job seekers discover new paths or level up in their existing careers while also serving as a valuable recruiting tool for employers. Learn more at pipelineaz.com.
