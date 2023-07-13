VetVittles Introduces Pet Health Products to Champion Pet Wellness

Each VetVittles product is designed to enhance the well-being of furry friends everywhere.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VetVittles, a leading provider of pet health products renowned for championing pet wellness, is proud to be empowering pet owners everywhere with the ability to provide better livelhoods for their furry friends. Founded by esteemed scientist Dr. Efroim Gurman and veterinarian Dr. Igor Brodetskiy, VetVittles is committed to revolutionizing the way we care for our pets.

Understanding the challenges faced by busy professionals in providing optimal care for their beloved companions, Gurman and Brodetskiy recognized the need for a more comprehensive approach to pet health. They envisioned a better way to nourish pets' bodies by offering products of the same exceptional quality enjoyed by humans. That's why each VetVittles product, from functional treats to soft chews, is crafted with the highest quality ingredients sourced from nature. These ingredients undergo rigorous scientific testing to ensure safety and efficacy.

“At VetVittles, we take a 'science meets nature' approach to our work,” said Dr. Efroim Gurman, co-founder of VetVittles. “We only rely on ingredients that research has proven to have efficacy, thus helping people ensure that their pets can enjoy a life filled with vitality, happiness, and longevity."

To create its products, VetVittles actively collaborates with veterinarians and pet nutritionists. The company's commitment to working closely with industry experts ensures that pet owners receive only the highest-quality products for their furry companions.

Dr. Igor Brodetskiy, co-founder of VetVittles, added "Our pets often form some of our closest and most impactful relationships. VetVittles is dedicated to both strengthening and lengthening those relationships by providing innovative, pet-focused products that support their overall health."

To learn more about VetVittles, contact vetvittles.usa@gmail.com.