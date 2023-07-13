THROUGH DIFFERENT EYES: A Journey of Diverse Perspectives and Artistic Exchange

Fang Nan features captivating collage artwork, celebrating the transformative clipping power and highlighting the interplay between square and circular in NYC.

As individuals navigate the complexities of the world, they are constantly challenged to question their own perceptions and explore the subjective nature of reality. On June 16th, a captivating group exhibition titled "THROUGH DIFFERENT EYES", was sponsored by 1M Creative and Ling Yue Art. It was unveiled at 446 West 34th Street in New York City, showcasing the works of talented Chinese artist Fang Nan based in New York City. Through a compelling blend of photography, illustration, film, and installation, Fang Nan offers a collection of diverse and thought-provoking perspectives on life, shaped by her identities and personal experiences.

The Exhibition Structure:

The exhibition is divided into two distinct areas: the Static Area and the Dynamic Area. In the Static Area, the works of six artists and designers take center stage, each presenting their unique artistic vision. Fang Nan, an interdisciplinary designer in New York, showcases a mesmerizing collage art piece titled "From Square to Circle." Seamlessly incorporating dots and lines, Fang Nan invites viewers into an immersive experience that ignites their imagination and encourages profound reflection on the multifaceted nature of art, transcending boundaries and norms.

Interdisciplinary Design Perspective:

Fang Nan, a multidisciplinary artist featured in the exhibition, shares her perspective on the diverse narratives witnessed throughout the creation process. Through conversations with the participating artists, Fang Nan discovered that despite her varying viewpoints on the world, art emerges as the most potent language for exchanging these diverse perspectives. The exhibition, a result of this delightful collaboration, serves as a platform for artists and viewers alike to engage in an enlightening artistic dialogue, fostering a deeper understanding of people's multifaceted world.

Collage: From Circle to Round

It is a visual exploration of the transformative power of clipping and cutting elements from various sources. Through the meticulous assembly of images extracted from newspapers, magazines, photographs, and tapes, Fang has created a captivating sequence of themes that unfold across each individual page.

In this collection, Fang Nan employs the use of square and circular shapes to establish a dynamic transition from page to page. Starting with small segmented elements, she gradually transforms them into round shapes, symbolizing the evolution and interconnectedness of ideas within the collage.

By incorporating these geometric forms, Fang aims to create a visual language that encourages viewers to engage with the artwork on a deeper level. The square represents stability, structure, and order, while the circle embodies unity, harmony, and fluidity. The juxtaposition of these shapes throughout the composition prompts viewers to contemplate the balance between the familiar and the abstract, the defined and the undefined.

Through the medium of collage, Fang invites the audience to embark on a journey of exploration and interpretation. Each page reveals a new combination of imagery, textures, and colors, allowing for unexpected connections and narratives to emerge. By transforming ordinary fragments into visually intriguing compositions, Fang aims to challenge conventional perceptions and inspire a sense of wonder and curiosity.

With this exhibition, she hopes to provide viewers with an immersive experience that sparks their imagination and invites them to reflect on the multifaceted nature of art and its ability to transcend boundaries. By embracing the power of collage, Fang seeks to celebrate the beauty found in the merging of disparate elements and the endless possibilities that arise when we allow ourselves to see the world through a different lens.

The Power of Subjectivity:

Renowned author Siri Hustvedt once asserted that "Each person does see the world in a different way. There is not a single, unifying, objective truth." This quote underscores the exhibition's central theme, emphasizing the subjective nature of perception. Each individual's interpretation of the world is a personal re-creation shaped by their unique experiences. In alignment with this understanding, "THROUGH DIFFERENT EYES" presents a diverse collection that examines perspectives through the lenses of people, animals, architecture, and machinery. This approach aims to reflect the emotional and multidimensional dissonance of perspectives brought forth by the dynamic collision between vitality and order, urging viewers to engage in profound introspection and encouraging a reflection on personal and collective experiences within a contemporary context.