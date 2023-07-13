Vislink Unveils Groundbreaking Aero5 5G Downlink Transmitter at APSCON 2023, Redefining Air-to-Ground Video Systems

/EIN News/ -- Cutting-Edge Technology Empowers Public Safety, Newsgathering, and Live Sports Applications with Unparalleled Cellular Connectivity

Mt. Olive, NJ, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, today announced it will debut the Aero5 5G Airborne Transmitter for the public safety and broadcast/ENG community at the APSCON 2023 event being held in Orlando, Florida from July 19 to July 21, 2023. Vislink team members will be onsite in booth #601. Aero5 is available now for pre-ordering directly from Vislink and through its integration partners. Additional information about the Aero5 can be found at this link.

“We believe the Aero5 is the most technologically advanced 5G/LTE bonded cellular solution available for airborne video downlink applications,” said Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “This product represents a significant addition to our downlink solutions that are widely recognized for the dependable, high-video, low-latency capabilities they can provide to both public safety agencies and live production broadcast firms. We look forward to demonstrating it to existing and prospective clients in these key sectors and showing how it can transform their air-to-ground video transmission operations.”

Aero5 is a completely new addition to Vislink’s flagship Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS), the leading air-to-ground video transmission solution that is commercially available. Leveraging LTE/5G cellular technology, Aero5 establishes an extended bidirectional link using local cellular infrastructure as the receive system. It can be deployed as a stand-alone cellular-based downlink or combined with Vislink’s AeroLink COFDM transmitter to provide a robust hybrid solution.

Powered by the award-winning MVP UltraLink mobile encoder, Aero5 builds on Vislink’s track record of delivering high-quality, low-latency live video streaming capabilities. This advanced technology platform ensures a seamless and reliable high-throughput connection between the air and the public cellular infrastructure. Aero5 is perfectly suited for facilitating critical video and data transmissions, file transfer, push-to-talk communications, and network connectivity.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience in the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

