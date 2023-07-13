Landmark Conference, Catholic University to Have Games Streamed on FloSports Platform

First-ever agreement with Division III schools will bring fans closer to the action

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catholic University of America, as part of the Landmark Conference, will have nearly every single athletic event streamed on the FloSports streaming platform starting with the fall 2023 season.

Already a leader in providing fans the opportunity to watch Division I sporting events, the FloSports platform’s multi-year arrangement with the Landmark Conference is a first for Division III athletics. FloSports now becomes the premier digital platform provider of the Landmark Digital Network, housing all live and on-demand Landmark events, including 23 Landmark Championship events.

The new five-year agreement between FloSports and the Landmark Conference allows Catholic University to expand its exposure to a more global audience while increasing the quality of its content for the fans. Fans who want to watch games can subscribe to the service through the FloSports app or on its website. Subscribers can access content via their mobile device, desktop, laptop, or other streaming devices.

“Catholic University’s fans want to see their Cardinals in action and this agreement with FloSports gives them more opportunities to cheer on our teams from wherever they are,” said University President Peter Kilpatrick. “No matter the sport, parents, family, friends, and supporters of the University will now have a front row seat to athletic events through the FloSports streaming platform.”

Catholic University has more than 700 student-athletes, 12 men’s teams, 13 women’s teams, and is in the very competitive Landmark and Mid-Atlantic Rowing conferences. The University has won 18 Landmark Conference championships in multiple sports since 2018 and features dozens of All-Americans. Its student-athletes also have some of the highest grade point averages among their peers on campus.

About The Catholic University of America

The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and more than 30 research facilities and is home to approximately 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

About The Landmark

The Landmark Conference is a Division III athletics conference in the Mid-Atlantic region that was formed by institutions that share similar philosophies regarding the role of athletics as part of the overall collegiate experience. The conference sponsors 23 championships throughout the year and provides all student-athletes with high-level competition. The members of the Landmark Conference are The Catholic University of America, Drew University, Elizabethtown College, Goucher College, Juniata College, Lycoming College, Moravian University, The University of Scranton, Susquehanna University, and Wilkes University.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sports categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries, and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For moreinformation, please visit flosports.tv.

