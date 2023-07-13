Jarritos Signs on as Official Carbonated Soft Drink Partner of X Games California 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jarritos, the popular fruit flavored sodas from Mexico, becomes the official carbonated soft drink partner of X Games California. With a rich history in creating unique experiences for consumers and community members to enjoy, Jarritos proudly joins the X Games this summer as a partner in celebrating action sports.
Since its arrival in the United States, Jarritos has skyrocketed to international popularity. Beloved for its refreshing and natural flavors, Jarritos is currently the best-selling Mexican soda in the country.
As part of the X Games partnership, Jarritos will be holding special promotions on social media and with select retail partners featuring exciting giveaways and co-branded merchandise. At X Games California, Jarritos will be sampling their various soda flavors in the X Fest activation area, while advertising on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.
"We are thrilled to announce Jarritos as the official soft drink partner at X Games California," said Eric Johnson, CCO, X Games. "Jarritos will be on-site in Ventura to help us welcome fans back to X Games and offer fun, vibrant experiences that celebrate this iconic brand."
“We are beyond excited to partner with X Games California '' said Eric Delamare, Jarritos Marketing Director. “We share a passion for creating unique experiences and look forward to celebrating the love and fandom of action sports that truly transcends generations.”
About X Games
X Games has been the leader in action sports since 1995. The 2023 edition will feature the world's best action sports athletes competing for gold from July 21-23, 2023. Live event coverage will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Follow @xgames on social to get the most up-to-date event information and visit XGames.com.
About Jarritos
Created in 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the U.S. the brand will celebrate its 75th year in 2025 and offers 12 unique flavors, all made with natural flavors and cane sugar. Jarritos flavors are mandarin, tamarind, pineapple, fruit-punch, lime, grapefruit, strawberry, mango, guava, passion fruit, cola and watermelon. Each unique flavor represents a delicious slice of the brand’s Mexican heritage. Jarritos is now distributed in 44 countries around the world. Find out more at www.Jarritos.com.
