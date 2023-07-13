Washington Heights and Inwood Music Community Charter School seeks funding for new facility and educational services

Washington Heights and Inwood (WHIN) Music Community Charter School is seeking funding for the development of a new facility which will enable the school to expand their services.

/EIN News/ -- Manhattan, New York, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHIN is seeking funding for the development of a new facility which will enable the school to expand their services.

The funding will be used towards the construction of the new building, which will let the staff of the school devote more funds to the education programs for students. With additional funding, the school can hire more teachers and commit more services to each educational method they have integrated into the curriculum. The school aims to serve the community through the education of its students and has become a leading figure in the area.

The school has a variety of specialized programs that are all designed to ensure students receive the best education possible. The staff at the school are equipped with the skills to teach students who require extra services. This includes students with disabilities, English Language Learners (ELL) and those living in poverty. WHIN’s unique model is especially beneficial to students with disabilities and ELL’s, as the choir and orchestra program offered to all students helps develop early literacy and executive functioning skills.

The school also puts focus on students and families who are economically disadvantaged. The school is able to provide these students with teachers who connect with them on a personal level, many of which live in Washington Heights and come from similar backgrounds as their students. This connection enables the students to engage in the curriculum and outperform their peers. In addition to working attentively with economically disadvantaged students, the school has a language learning program for students whose first language isn't English.

The school’s defining program is the El Sistema program, which is a model for social action through music. Through the program, students are taught musical instruction in choir and orchestra. The school has found when their students are engaged in the program they are better equipped to excel in the core subjects like reading, writing and math. They also develop an understanding of important life skills that are developed and honed throughout their time at the school.

Philanthropic support will provide financial relief to the school which will be used to increase the educational services provided. The new facility will be the culmination of years of hard work and dedication that has been given to the students.

Charlie Ortiz, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Washington Heights and Inwood Music Community Charter School, says

“We are genuinely and authentically grateful to anybody who finds our model resonate with them and wants to offer some financial support,” says Ortiz. “I want everyone to know how deeply committed to our students we are. The school has support and educational structures in place for all of our students to thrive no matter where they come from or what they are dealing with. We ensure every student receives the full attention of staff and gets the best education possible.”



