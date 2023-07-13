Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) Launches Focused Digital Education Hubs

Cardiometabolic health education leader CMHC announced that its digital education has been streamlined into 12 hubs organized by therapeutic or clinical topics for focused learning

The digital education from worldwide cardiometabolic event leader CMHC has undergone a reorganization. A vast collection of webinars, CME activities, expert interviews, on-demand event recordings, news articles, drug pipelines, and many other resources are now grouped into areas of specialty focus. Through CMHC's Cardiometabolic Education Hubs, learners can easily access an array of education related to 12 therapeutic or practice topics:

"As the field of cardiorenal metabolic health expands and more practitioners seek our vital education, we deemed it necessary to make our resources as easy as possible to access. Our conferences, like the upcoming 18th Annual CMHC, Social Determinants and Digital Advances in Cardiorenal Metabolic Health, may be the pinnacle of our in-person education, but it's important for providers and members of industry to know that they can access a wealth of resources at any time from their home or office through our Cardiometabolic Education Hubs," said CMHC's general manager, Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP.

Previously, the education and resources on cardiometabolichealth.org were grouped only by format, such as CME courses, blogs, webinars, and expert interviews. These access points still exist for learners interested in certain formats rather than specific clinical topics, but are also available through the 12 focused education hubs. For instance, a pediatric provider may be only interested in topics pertaining to childhood obesity. They could find resources and education focused on that condition within both the Obesity Managementand Pediatrics hubs.

Jamrogiewicz noted that as CMHC adds to its catalog of clinical topics and expands its expert faculty roster, the cardiometabolic community can expect even more live education. "In addition to our new online hubs, we are continually designing live education for delivery as satellite symposia at other large conferences such as the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions. We also plan several live virtual webinars each year and present original research during poster sessions at meetings like that of the National Lipid Association. Because our field lies at the intersection of so many vital clinical specialties, we have the unique opportunity to present on topics across the spectrum of medicine and reach our audience at cross-disciplinary events."

Learners can see some of the CMHC experts in person on Aug. 17-20, 2023, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa for the Women’s Cardiometabolic Health and Wellness Masterclass. The event will address the challenges in optimizing cardiometabolic health in women across the lifespan and explore the significant differences in risk factors, symptom presentation, preventive strategies, and treatment for cardiometabolic diseases in women.

The experts at CMHC are committed to creating education for practicing clinicians, students, and patients interested in the quickly evolving field of cardiometabolic health. The resources from CMHC include up-to-date research, breaking news, industry publications, and cutting-edge training through in-person conferences, on-demand digital courses, and live webinars. The aim of CMHC is to translate cutting-edge medical research into practical clinical strategies to help providers diagnose, treat, prevent, delay, and manage the entire spectrum of cardiometabolic disorders. Visit cardiometabolichealth.org to learn more.

