Web3 Startup AGII Raises $15 Million and Launches Beta Version of AI-Driven Content Generation Platform
Web3 & AI startup AGII has successfully raised $15 million in funding.
This investment is a testament to the tremendous potential of AGII in transforming content generation and providing users with powerful AI-driven tools.”LONDON, LONDON, UK, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, the AI platform for content generation in the Web3 era, announced today that it has successfully raised $15 million in funding and is excited to launch the beta version of its innovative platform. The funding round, led by prominent investors in the tech industry, demonstrates the strong market confidence in AGII's vision and potential to revolutionize the way content is created and consumed.
— Amir Khan, CEO and Co-founder of AGII
AGII is an AI-powered platform that empowers users to effortlessly generate high-quality content across various domains. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI models and a suite of intuitive tools, AGII aims to simplify the content creation process and provide users with unparalleled flexibility, creativity, and efficiency.
Alongside the funding milestone, AGII is also announcing the launch of the beta version of its platform. The beta release will enable selected users to gain early access and experience the platform's features, providing invaluable feedback to shape the future development of AGII. The beta phase will allow AGII to fine-tune its offering and ensure that the platform meets the diverse needs of its users.
The AGII platform offers a range of AI generators, including text, image, code, chatbot, speech-to-text, and voiceover capabilities. With its user-friendly interface, advanced AI models, and powerful magic tools, AGII is poised to empower content creators, marketers, and businesses to create engaging and impactful content in a fraction of the time.
To learn more about AGII and sign up for the beta release, please visit the official website.
About AGII:
AGII is a leading AI platform that provides innovative solutions for content generation in the Web3 era. With its state-of-the-art AI models, intuitive tools, and powerful features, AGII aims to revolutionize the way content is created and consumed. The platform offers a range of AI generators and magic tools to empower users with unparalleled creativity, efficiency, and flexibility.
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other