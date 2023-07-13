Mommy Makeovers on the Rise as Women Look to Regain Pre-Baby Bodies
Seeing mothers embrace their beauty, reclaim their self-esteem, and feel truly empowered fills my heart with pure happiness. It's a privilege to be a part of their transformative experience.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mommy makeovers are on the rise as more and more women look to regain their pre-baby bodies. This has been the case at Southern Aesthetics, a leading provider of cosmetic and plastic surgery in New Orleans, Louisiana, says Dr. Penelope Treece.
This combination of surgical procedures can help to address the physical changes that often occur after pregnancy, such as stretched abdominal skin and muscles, and the loss of breast volume.
The typical mommy makeover includes a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast augmentation. However, the specific procedures included can vary depending on the individual woman’s needs and goals.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the number of mommy makeover procedures has been on the rise since the early 2000s. In 2000, there were just over 50,000 mommy makeover procedures performed in the United States. By 2010, that number had more than doubled to over 112,000. And in 2020, there were over 150,000 mommy makeover procedures performed.
There are a number of factors that have contributed to the rise in mommy makeovers. One factor is the increasing acceptance of cosmetic surgery. In the past, there was a stigma associated with cosmetic surgery, but that stigma has largely disappeared in recent years. Another factor is the changing expectations of women after childbirth. In the past, women were expected to simply "snap back" to their pre-pregnancy bodies after childbirth. However, today's women are more likely to want to undergo cosmetic surgery to help them achieve their desired body image.
The rising popularity of mommy makeovers has also been driven by advances in surgical techniques. In the past, mommy makeovers were often more complex and risky procedures. However, advances in surgical techniques have made mommy makeovers safer and more effective. As a result, more women are now considering mommy makeovers as a way to improve their body image after childbirth.
Mommy makeovers are typically performed as outpatient procedures, and most women are able to return home the same day. However, there is some downtime involved, and patients should expect to take a few weeks to recover fully.
The results of a mommy makeover can be dramatic. Women often report feeling more confident and attractive, and they also report an improvement in their overall quality of life. "There's nothing more fulfilling than witnessing the joy and newfound confidence radiating from my patients when they receive a mommy makeover. Guiding them through this personalized journey is an honor, and my utmost priority is to ensure their comfort, safety, and satisfaction," says Dr. Treece. "Seeing mothers embrace their beauty, reclaim their self-esteem, and feel truly empowered fills my heart with pure happiness. It's a privilege to be a part of their transformative experience."
It is important to note that mommy makeovers are not without risks. Any surgery carries some degree of risk, and mommy makeovers are no exception. However, the risks of mommy makeovers are generally low, and the benefits can be significant. If you are considering a mommy makeover, it is important to talk to a board-certified surgeon to discuss your options. Dr. Penelope Treece and her team can help you to determine if a mommy makeover is right for you, and they can create a customized plan that will help you to achieve your desired results.
