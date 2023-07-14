Small Arms Market Growth, Analysis & Industry [2027]
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small Arms Market by End user (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Type (Pistol, Revolver, Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun), Caliber (5.56MM, 7.62MM, 9MM), Technology, Cutting Type, Firing Systems, Mode of Operation & Region - Global Forecast to 2027. The global Small Arms Market was valued at $8,900 Million in 2022 and is estimated to grow from $9,300 Million in 2023 to $11,100 Million by 2027 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.5% during the forecast period. The increasing need for personal security, armed conflicts, and geopolitical tensions are among the primary factors driving the growth of the Small Arms Industry. Moreover, the rising instances of terrorist attacks, cross-border disputes, and asymmetric warfare have led to an increase in the demand for small arms from defense and law enforcement agencies.
Challenges: Proliferation of illicit small arms manufacturers
Information related to small arms flow is difficult to obtain. As per the UN Office of Disarmament Affairs, “Almost 80% of small arms and ammunition trade seems to remain outside of reliable export data”. Conflict Armament Research (CAR) classifies the causes of weapons diversion into six categories:
• Battlefield capture -30%
• Poorly managed national stockpiles-12%
• State-sponsored diversion where a State-supported the diversion of weapons to unauthorized end-users -22%
• Loss from State custody for unknown reasons -27%
• State collapse where States lose or withdraw their control over stockpiles -5%
• Unknown causes -4%
The 5.56mm caliber segment of the small arms market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period till 2027
The growth of the 5.56mm caliber segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of small arms chambered for 5.56mm. Changing focus from shoot to kill towards shoot to injure by armed forces has resulted in the large demand for this caliber. This cartridge has various military and civil designations and is the most preferred caliber type for rifle ammunition across globe. The 5.56mm caliber ammunitions are commonly used in assault rifles, as well as AR-style handguns, which are widely available in all nations.
Rifles segment of the small arms market is projected to dominate the market owing to increasing focus on upgrading inventory by armed forces
Based on type, small arms market has been segmented into various categories, namely, pistol, revolver, rifle, machine gun, shotgun, and others. Rifles of various types such as assault rifles, snipers, recoilless rifles, modern sporting rifles, and anti-material/bolt-action rifles are considered under this category. The modern sporting rifle guns has also witnessed high adoption in the past few years due to an increase in sporting and hunting activities. Owing to undergoing modernization programs across globe demand for assault rifles as well as sniper rifles has been significantly increased as compared to other small arms thus assisting to the growth of the rifle segment.
The North America market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2022 to 2027 in the small arms market
The small arms market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North America showcases the highest demand and growth potential for small arms, primarily due to the increased defense spending countries in the region, along with the rise in incidences of gun violence, which are driving both, law enforcement as well as civilian segments to procure small arms for counter-terrorism as well as self-defense applications, respectively. The increasing popularity of sporting and hunting activities among civilians has also led to a significantly higher demand for small arms in the North American region.
Browse in-depth TOC on " Small Arms Market, Trends, Growth Drivers"
461 – Tables
46 – Figures
378 – Pages
Small Arms Companies - Smith & Wesson (US) and Heckler & Koch Gmbh (Germany) are the Key Players
Smith & Wesson
The company has locations in Maine, Connecticut, and Missouri. The company’s product offerings include pistols, rifles, and revolvers. In recent years, it has shifted its focus to the production of polymer pistols. Its family of brands includes Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Thompson/Center Arms. The M&P brand offers firearms especially designed for military and police forces. These firearms are manufactured in compliance with ISO 9001 quality-tested procedures. Select Smith & Wesson law enforcement pistols meet the strict US National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standard of delivering the highest quality products. The company has a presence in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is a US-based company involved in the design, manufacturing, and sales of firearms to US customers. The company operates through two business segments, namely, Firearms and Castings. The company’s Firearms division offers products such as rifles, pistols, revolvers, and accessories. 5% of the total sales of the Firearms business segment is generated through exports. The company has its manufacturing facilities in Newport, Prescott, Mayodan, and Earth City in the US. It also operates five other facilities in Southport, Connecticut; Newport, New Hampshire; Enfield, Connecticut; Rochester, New Hampshire; and Fairport, New York. These facilities are involved in principal production, research, development, engineering, design, and shipping operations. The company’s products are offered in the US market through independent wholesale distributors.
