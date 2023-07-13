Bastille Day 2023 Marks a New Era in Defence Cooperation

MKU Kavro Platform Protection- AgustaWestland AW139 (2) Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director, MKU Limited

PARIS, FRANCE, July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On the occasion of Bastille Day, Europe comes together to celebrate the spirit of freedom and honour the resilience of forces who selflessly serve their nations. On the occasion that is known to hold great significance as a symbol of unity and triumph over adversity, we celebrate innovative solutions from India and its commitment to European forces.In a remarkable demonstration of unity, the Indo-French defence partnership has witnessed significant milestones, symbolized by India's procurement of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from French Aerospace Major Dassault Aviation. Additionally, the collaboration between French defence major Safran and India's state-run defence manufacturers to jointly develop engines for military aircraft highlights the remarkable technological advancements fostered by this partnership. Amidst this backdrop, India is now preparing to acquire 26 additional Rafale fighter aircraft and 3 Scorpene conventional submarines for its navy, planned ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming two-day visit to France.India-based MKU , a leading defence and homeland security company, continues to play a pivotal role in the empowerment of heroes who selflessly serve their nations. MKU's unwavering commitment to thought leadership and unique approach to delivering innovative solutions for forces worldwide have made the company a global leader in advanced ballistic protection solutions.“We remain dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that empower heroes to face challenging situations with confidence and unwavering resolve. From lightweight composite body armour systems to advanced optronics, our smart solutions have significantly contributed to the capabilities of Europe's elite forces and special units.” Says Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director, MKU Limited and Chairman of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) International & Exports Committee.Watch the Film: https://youtu.be/OF-GXUdCSd4 MKU Limited, under Mr. Gupta's guidance, has earned the trust of over 230 forces worldwide, having armoured more than 3,000 platforms with their state-of-the-art solutions. The company's strategic collaboration with renowned industry players in Europe, including Dassault Aviation and Thales, further solidifies its position as a trusted partner in safeguarding European forces.MKU’s armouring solutions for the German Army containers in the past has helped the army safeguard themselves from severe firing by terrorists. They have provided Norway and Sweden police forces with ballistic shields, and supplied ballistic armour plates to the Spain border police and body armour to the Estonian police force. On the occasion of Bastille Day, the company has unveiled the Kavro TAC-II (FR) Male Tactical Plate Carrier, a significant milestone to enhancing the capabilities of Europe's elite forces.The Indo-French defence partnership, rooted in shared values and a joint pursuit of global security, has flourished over the years. The historic induction of the French Ouragan fighter jet into the Indian Air Force in 1953 stands as a testament to the strength of this partnership. Today, the deployment of Rafale fighter jets further cements the Indo-French alliance as a cornerstone of defence cooperation.In addition to celebrating the launch of the new solution, MKU has also introduced their renowned 'Heroes Initiative' in France, representing a "Forever Pledge" to honor the forces. "It's not a campaign for a week, or month or around an event. The launch of our film and the heroes program is a 'forever pledge' to ensure our heroes do not go unnoticed and are always at the forefront when we count our blessings," says Mr. Karan Gupta, VP-Strategy & New Business Development, MKU Limited.To share a hero's story, visit: https://www.mku.com/en-gb/heros-program-fill-in-your-entry As Europe commemorates Bastille Day, MKU remains dedicated to empowering heroes and strengthening the Indo-French defence partnership, ensuring the safety and security of nations.

