Chart-Topping Samuel Mancini Announces New Single "Soak" Featuring Award-Winning Actress Tashi Out August 4

"Soak" Reveals Various Versions & Cover Art From One Of Billboard Magazine’s Top Emerging Artist

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Samuel Mancini has announced his first new single, SOAK, due out August 4, 2023 – Available for pre-order HERE, via AWAL/Eric West Management Group. The single marks the first new music to be released from the Billboard-charting singer since 2021. The single features award-winning actress Tashi (aka Tashiana Washington) who was named by Rolling Stone Magazine “Breakout-Star to Watch”. Known for her roles in iconic projects like Amazon’s “Harlem,” HBO’s “Betty,” HBO’s “Random Actors of Flyness” and the Oscar-nominated films “Ice Age” and “Straight Outta Compton”. She also starred alongside Oscar-winner Samuel L. Jackson and Regina Hall in the 2019 box-office hit “Shaft”. SOAK is Tashi’s first official single.

SOAK is being released as various versions, main, extended, solo, radio and karaoke. 22 versions will be available for streaming and download on all digital platforms, bandcamp.com and samuelmancinimusic.com on release date. A “Tour Mix” will be released on August 18th on all digital platforms, but exclusively available for purchase on Bandcamp and Samuel’s official website store on August 4, 2023.

SOAK will also be released in physical formats. Limited edition CDs, 7” and 12” vinyls will be available for purchase exclusively on http://bandcamp.com/ and http://samuelmancinimusic.com/ for the US and UK.

SOAK follows Samuel’s critically acclaimed 2021 debut mixtape, FEED THE FIRE. Generating nearly 40 million global streams in under a year, FEED THE FIRE became a huge success on the Billboard charts entering at #36 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart. FEED THE FIRE also peaked at #9 on the Top Pop Album Sales Chart and #1 on the Top New Artist Albums Chart according to Luminate/SoundScan. Samuel’s music continued to chart across various platforms including two #1 music videos on Apple Music (“Infatuation” and “Reckless”), scored four top 20 singles on iTunes (“Second Heartbeat,” "Infatuation," “Love… Thy Will Be Done” and “Undone”) and hit #2 on the Amazon Digital Album Sales chart. FEED THE FIRE will be reissued as an expanded deluxe edition later this year.

This Fall, Samuel will return to the road for a North American radio and mall tour. The 30-city trek kicks off on September 12 in Brooklyn, NY. Due to overwhelming demand, he has already added second nights in multiple markets. The remaining tickets for the tour are available now.