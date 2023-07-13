Greystone Promotes Eric Welby to Chief Financial Officer

16-Year Company Veteran Brings Experienced Perspective to Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Eric Welby has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. A 16-year company veteran, Mr. Welby has deep knowledge of Greystone's broad lending, servicing, and investment businesses, and will serve an integral role in continuing the growth of the firm's conventional and alternative financing platforms.



In his prior roles at Greystone as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, Mr. Welby was instrumental in managing and maintaining sound accounting practices at the firm, instilling confidence and transparency in Greystone’s financial reporting, leveraging technology to increase the efficiency of the department, and promoting innovation to evolve how to partner with and support a complex, entrepreneurial financial organization such as Greystone.

Before joining Greystone in 2007, Mr. Welby was a Senior Associate at BDO USA LLP. He earned a degree in Accounting from CUNY Queens College, has been a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of New York since 2005, and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

“Eric is a trusted and knowledgeable advisor at Greystone, who has driven immense growth and innovation within our Accounting team over his time here, truly creating cross-functional partnerships across our businesses in order to help Greystone thrive,” said Steve Rosenberg, CEO of Greystone, and to whom Mr. Welby reports. “I am thrilled to have Eric join the executive leadership team and know his expertise will be an invaluable component to our continued growth.”

“My goal as a leader is to inspire others to improve every day, both individually and as a team, and to strive towards Greystone’s standards of integrity, excellence, care, and entrepreneurship,” said Mr. Welby. “I am honored to take on this role and look forward to contributing to Greystone’s continued success.”

