EDC Announces 2023 Scholarship Recipients

EDC introduces new Community Leadership Scholarships for equity-seeking students

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Export Development Canada (EDC) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2023 Youth Education Program scholarships. A total of $135,000 was awarded to 27 post-secondary students demonstrating a high level of academic achievement and a commitment to community service - both in Canada and abroad.



Twenty students received the International Business Scholarship, and for the first time, seven new Community Leadership Scholarships were awarded to students from equity-seeking communities. In addition to strong academic standing, these recipients are dedicated to advancing and supporting their communities through extra-curricular and volunteer initiatives. This year, representatives from six of EDC’s Employee Resource Groups (ERG) were part of the scholarship nomination and selection committee. In addition, a seventh scholarship was created in support of Ukrainian academic achievement.

Since 2000, over $2 million and more than 600 International Business scholarships have been awarded through the Youth Education Program. All recipients are eligible for recruitment into EDC’s work term and co-op placements. Mentorship and additional learning opportunities are also available through the various ERGs.

The recipients of the seven new Community Leadership scholarships are:

Malikca Lawrence, Black Community Leader Scholarship (Bachelor of Arts and Science at McMaster University) J’lyn Ramsankar, DiversAbility Community Leader Scholarship (Bachelor of Kinesiology, Major in Sports Management at the University of Alberta) Aanya Baindur, 2SLGBTQ+ Community Leader Scholarship (Sprott School of Business at Carleton University) Aliyhia Bushie, Indigenous Community Leader Scholarship (Bachelor of Science at the University of Manitoba) Santiago Jimenez Loza, Latin+ Community Leader Scholarship (Commercial Aviation Management at Western University) Foti Vito, Future Leader Scholarship (Juris Doctor Program at the University of Toronto) Valeriia Kolesnyk, Ukrainian Empowerment Scholarship (Master of Digital Transformation and Innovation at the University of Ottawa)



The twenty recipients of our International Business Scholarship are:

Ayla Benoit , International Bachelor of Business Administration at the Schulich School of Business

, International Bachelor of Business Administration at the Schulich School of Business Claudèle Marie-Lise Vézina , Bachelor of International Business, Concentration in International Marketing at Carleton University

, Bachelor of International Business, Concentration in International Marketing at Carleton University Daniel Horszynski , Bachelor of Business Administration at Brock University

, Bachelor of Business Administration at Brock University Diana Hruba , Bachelor of Business Administration at Ambrose University

, Bachelor of Business Administration at Ambrose University Firuza Huseynova , Business Administration & PPE (Politics, Philosophy, Economics) at Western University

, Business Administration & PPE (Politics, Philosophy, Economics) at Western University Igor Klymenko , Bachelor of Science, Computing Science at the University of Alberta

, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science at the University of Alberta Jamie Khayat , Bachelor of Commerce, International Business at Concordia University

, Bachelor of Commerce, International Business at Concordia University Jennifer Shi , Bachelor of Commerce at McGill University

, Bachelor of Commerce at McGill University Jia Yi Huang, Commerce at Queen’s University (Smith School of Business)

Commerce at Queen’s University (Smith School of Business) Jonathan Chan , Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia

, Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia Lucas Omstead , Computer Science at the University of Windsor

, Computer Science at the University of Windsor Orly Tuza , Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Toronto

, Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Toronto Quynh Huynh , Bachelor of Commerce at McGill University

, Bachelor of Commerce at McGill University Shachi Singh , Master of Business Administration at Concordia University

, Master of Business Administration at Concordia University Skinnar Karin Hall , Associate of Arts: Commerce and Business Studies at Langara College

, Associate of Arts: Commerce and Business Studies at Langara College Sunghoon Kim , Bachelor of Commerce at Queen's University

, Bachelor of Commerce at Queen's University Wonu Adelusi , Integrated Business and Humanities at McMaster University

, Integrated Business and Humanities at McMaster University Richard Perez Ramirez , International Business Management at the Ascenda School of Management

, International Business Management at the Ascenda School of Management Julianne Langlais , Bachelor of Business Administration at Université Laval

, Bachelor of Business Administration at Université Laval Nabeen Ahmed, Management and International Business Co-Op Program at the University of Toronto, Scarborough

“The significance of this recognition from EDC cannot be overstated. It not only provides invaluable financial support but also serves as a testament to the recognition of my community contributions. In these tumultuous times, it’s essential to nurture leadership within the 2SLGBTQ+ community. EDC's efforts fill me with hope and inspiration to continue making a positive impact.” – Aanya Baindur, 2SLGBTQ+ Community Leader Scholarship recipient

“EDC supports Canada’s ability to engage in international trade and we believe it is important to invest in our future international business leaders. These scholarship recipients represent the next generation who will shape Canada’s economy. Our revamped scholarship program is all about supporting these change-makers and their commitment to a more sustainable, equitable and responsible world.” – Mairead Lavery, President and CEO of EDC

“This year’s Youth Education Program was particularly special as we introduced seven new Community Leadership scholarships. Aside from outstanding academic achievements, what impresses me most about this talented group is their dedication to community service and tackling social injustices within equity-seeking communities. This is leadership at its best – working to create meaningful change and EDC is honoured to be a part of their learning journey.” – Richard Pinnock, Chief Diversity Officer

