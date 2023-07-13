The premier provider of top-quality turf installation services in Central Texas, is excited to announce the expansion of its service area to New Braunfels

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas , July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star Artificial Turf, the premier provider of top-quality turf installation services in Central Texas, is excited to announce the expansion of its service area to New Braunfels, TX. This strategic move will allow the company to better serve customers in the New Braunfels community and surrounding areas with their exceptional artificial turf solutions.

As a leading turf installation company, Lone Star Artificial Turf has gained a reputation for delivering superior products and exceptional customer service. With the addition of the New Braunfels location, the company aims to bring their expertise and innovative turf solutions to homeowners, businesses, and organizations in the region.

"We are thrilled to extend our services to the vibrant community of New Braunfels," said Patrick Walthall, Founder and CEO of Lone Star Artificial Turf. "With our expansion, we look forward to providing residents and businesses with premium artificial turf installations that enhance their outdoor spaces and improve the quality of life."



Lone Star Artificial Turf Expands Service Area to New Braunfels, TX

The new location in New Braunfels will offer a comprehensive range of turf services, including residential turf installations, commercial turf solutions, sports field installations, pet turf systems, and more. Lone Star Artificial Turf takes pride in using cutting-edge technology and environmentally friendly materials to deliver stunning, low-maintenance turf installations that replicate the look and feel of natural grass.

Customers in New Braunfels can expect the same commitment to excellence and attention to detail that has made Lone Star Artificial Turf a trusted name throughout the Austin area. The company's highly skilled team of turf experts will provide personalized consultations, site assessments, and professional installation services tailored to the specific needs and vision of each customer.

Lone Star Artificial Turf's expansion into New Braunfels aligns with the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality artificial turf solutions in Central Texas. By extending their service area, Lone Star Artificial Turf aims to transform outdoor spaces, making them more attractive, functional, and sustainable.

To learn more about Lone Star Artificial Turf and their services in New Braunfels, please visit their website at www.lsturf.com or contact their customer service at 512-696-9392 or office@lsturf.com.

About Lone Star Artificial Turf:

Lone Star Artificial Turf is a leading turf installation company based in Austin, TX. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service, the company provides top-notch artificial turf solutions for residential, commercial, and sports applications. With their expansion into New Braunfels, Lone Star Artificial Turf aims to bring their expertise to a wider audience, transforming outdoor spaces with premium synthetic grass installations.

###

Media Contact:

Lone Star Artificial Turf

512-696-9392

office@lsturf.com

https://lsturf.com/







