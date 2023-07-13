Submit Release
Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 3rd Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2023 third quarter results on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8h00 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-886-7786. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070, access code 029620#. This recording will be available until September 14, 2023.

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com


