Geographic Information Systems Market in Agriculture to be Worth $4.6 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘‘ Geographic Information Systems Market in Agriculture by Offering, Application (Soil & Agricultural Mapping, Crop Monitoring, Yield Prediction, Livestock Monitoring), Sub-sector (Crop Farming, Forestry, Livestock) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the geographic information systems market in agriculture is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.



Geographic Information System (GIS) is software used to visualize geographic data and spatial analysis to make informed decisions. GIS is used in agriculture to map, organize and analyze field data and remotely monitor crops. The GIS data helps to spot trends & patterns, implement change detection, assess damage, and improve production. The data is used across various agricultural sub-sections, including crop farming, livestock, fishery, and forestry.

Precision farming heavily relies on GIS to collect and analyze field data to make an informed decision. It offers various data management benefits, such as increasing production, reducing input costs, and managing farmland efficiently. Also, GIS is used to collect data regarding water availability, soil conditions, irrigation control, weather monitoring, crop monitoring, yield prediction, and livestock management. The increasing need for precision farming to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve food quality are the major factors for the growth of GIS in agriculture.

In this market study, all recent dynamics associated with geographic information systems in agriculture were thoroughly analyzed to precisely estimate the future of the geographic information systems market in agriculture. This study also includes profiling key geographic information systems in agriculture stakeholders and segmenting them based on their market standings.

Based on offering, in 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the geographic information systems market in agriculture. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for GIS software for better data analysis in agriculture and analyzing data and image processing for surveying purposes in agriculture. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, in 2023, the crop monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the geographic information systems market in agriculture. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand to access crop conditions to monitor water availability and temperature. However, the livestock monitoring segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need for tracking animal movements in animal husbandry locations to monitor their health, growth, fertility, and nutrition are key driving factor promoting the segment's growth.

Based on sub-sector, in 2023, the crop farming segment is expected to account for the largest share of the geographic information systems market in agriculture. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of data analytics to improve crop productivity and the increasing demand for GIS solutions to track and visualize the growth and health of the crops. However, the livestock segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, in 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global geographic information systems market in agriculture. The Asia-Pacific region's significant market share can be attributed to the demand for mapping solutions across the agriculture sector and increasing government initiatives to implement spatial intelligence technologies for precision farming. This regional market is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the geographic information systems market in agriculture are Hexagon AB (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), Pitney Bowes Inc. (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China), Cadcorp Limited (U.K.), SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. (China), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), EOS Data Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Caliper Corporation (U.S.), Precisely (U.S.), Takor Group Ltd. (Australia), Esri (U.S.), and Bentley Systems, Incorporated (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Geographic Information Systems Market in Agriculture Assessment - by Offering

Solutions

Services

Geographic Information Systems Market in Agriculture Assessment - by Application

Soil & Agricultural Mapping

Crop Monitoring

Yield Prediction

Irrigation Control & Water Management

Farming Automation

Livestock Monitoring

Asset Management

Weather Monitoring

Other Applications

Geographic Information Systems Market in Agriculture Assessment - by Sub-sector

Crop Farming

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Forestry

Livestock

Geographic Information Systems Market in Agriculture Assessment - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



