ZTX to Launch on Arbitrum to Build Out Immersive 3D Open-World, Bringing New Gamified Social Experiences and Monetization Opportunities

The integration will empower ZTX to bring a new wave of unmatched capabilities – as well as vast social interaction and monetization opportunities – to users, brands and partners around the world

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore , July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ZTX to Launch on Arbitrum

ZTX (ZepetoX), a blockchain initiative backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO – the largest avatar social network in Asia with over 400 million lifetime users - will be launching on Arbitrum, a leading provider and next-generation layer-2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum, to develop its eagerly anticipated 3D open-world ecosystem.

ZTX is building a virtual world where users can enjoy social interactions, engage in games, and participate in governance and economics when creating and selling digital assets in the virtual realm. The first beta of the application will be live in the coming weeks, and users will be able to enter a test environment to explore and decorate their land and base homes with furniture-type items. Further gameplay features such as harvesting, material ownership, trading, and crafting will be added in subsequent playable tests. Details on how to partake in the playable test will be shared via ZTX Twitter and ZTX Discord.

This new integration is in line with ZTX’s expansion strategy, which involves joining forces with leading projects and partners to push the Web3 envelope and reach a broader global audience. Earlier in March, ZTX debuted its Avatar Builder Beta where users can create digital identities to use within ZTX, as well as forging partnerships with top-tier brands as part of its wearables collections. Going forward, ZTX will collaborate with Arbitrum to seamlessly scale and integrate these offerings throughout the ZTX virtual world using Arbitrum’s high-performance tech stack.

Chris Jang, Co-CEO of ZTX, shared his excitement about the partnership and said: “ZTX aspires to supply infrastructure to web3 creators, developers, and projects by offering tool kits such as advanced, customizable templates for 3D avatars, wearables and placeables that can be branded according to the needs of builders or communities. Furthermore, universal accessibility is critical to us and we offer virtual land for free. Our partnership with Arbitrum will help us develop our platform to deliver these capabilities, and we are excited about what the weeks and months ahead will mean for our teams, users, and partners.”

Steven Goldfeder, CEO and Co-founder of Offchain Labs echoed these sentiments by saying: “ZTX is redefining what it means to build an immersive and real-value-generating 3D open-world. Arbitrum’s innovative technology is designed for precisely these types of use cases – bridging tech gaps, opening new opportunities, and delivering fast, performant, and robust capabilities to blockchain projects across the board. It's exciting to see the ZTX team utilizing Arbitrum technology to unlock value for their users while empowering creators by creating new opportunities for countless people, brands, and partners around the world.”

Following the playtest, ZTX will be conducting its Genesis Home Mint. The Genesis Home Mint will offer a unique collection of 4,000 bespoke 3D District Homes equipped with benefits such as governance and special access to future drops, events, and games. The District Homes will be immersive in-game utility assets that operate as the economic engine in ZTX, opening up new capabilities and opportunities for enhanced in-game play and creating value for the holders. Further details are available on the ZTX website and blog where the ZTX product roadmap and vision story can also be found.

Saurabh Sharma, Head of Investments at Jump Crypto expressed his enthusiasm about the Genesis Home Mint: “The strengths, expertise, and successful track record of ZTX are why we partnered with them to spearhead multichain metaverse development in blockchain, and we are excited about this partnership and the amazing metaverse capabilities and functionalities that are yet to come - starting with this unique new mint.”

ThankYouX, a successful artist whose work has been exhibited everywhere from London and LA to Hong Kong and Paris, has also closely followed ZTX and the Genesis Home Mint: “The Genesis Home Mint is a unique example of how digital collectibles can be innovatively tied to exclusivity, access and economic opportunities in the rapidly growing and evolving virtual space. In my view, it is truly an in-demand limited edition collectible series that is steered by people who have already built things at a global scale. In a time when perhaps many projects fail to deliver on promises, it’s wonderful to see ZTX already has so much developed in the pipeline for Genesis Home owners. I’m excited about seeing the revolution unfold in real time.”

# # #

About ZTX

ZTX is a web3 virtual world empowering creators and communities. Founded in 2022, ZTX is the joint blockchain initiative of Jump Crypto and ZEPETO — the largest avatar social network in Asia with over 400 million lifetime users. ZEPETO is a hybrid product exhibiting strong elements of both social network platforms and user-driven casual gaming platforms. As the UGC-driven nature and creative economy aspect of ZEPETO grows, ZTX aims to cater to the new demands of creators and communities by building an on-chain open world where users can more robustly participate in governance and economics when creating and selling digital assets. To learn more, please visit www.ztx.io.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum is a suite of secure scaling solutions for Ethereum, originally developed by Offchain Labs and now governed by The Arbitrum Foundation, overseeing the support and growth of the Arbitrum network and its community while remaining at the forefront of blockchain adoption. There are currently two chains, Arbitrum One and Nova, both powered by the Nitro technology stack. Nitro’s next-generation rollup architecture provides 7x more throughput than Ethereum and lower fees without sacrificing on security. Arbitrum chains currently represent 61% of the Ethereum Layer-2 market share with around $6B TVL and 9M+ users.

About Jump Crypto

Jump Crypto is committed to building and standing up the critical infrastructure needed to catalyze the growth of the crypto ecosystem. They are builders, partners, and traders who take a long-term view of crypto's prospects and operate to unlock the full potential of open, community-driven networks. Today, Jump Crypto plays an important role in the development of some of the largest and most innovative crypto communities. Jump Crypto is the crypto division of Jump Trading Group, a research-driven quantitative trading firm. To learn more, please visit https://jumpcrypto.com

Contacts

ZTX: media@ztx.foundation

Throne PR: robert@thronepr.com



