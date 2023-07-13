Accomplished Public Safety Expert Lauren Kravetz Joins Intrado as VP of Government Affairs

Harnessing Years of FCC Experience, Lauren Kravetz is the Ideal Choice to Amplify Intrado's Government Affairs and Further Its Core Mission of Saving Lives by Improving Public Safety Outcomes

LONGMONT, Colo., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety ("Intrado"), a trusted provider of software systems and services to the public safety community worldwide, today proudly announces the appointment of Lauren Kravetz as Vice President of Government Affairs. With over 30 years of experience in public policy, regulatory affairs, advocacy, litigation, and senior management roles in both the federal government and private law practices, Lauren brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new position.



Lauren has spent the last 15 years focusing on public safety and 911 technology, most recently serving as the Chief of Staff, Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). During her tenure at the FCC, she led numerous important initiatives that will leave a lasting legacy on our nation's communication infrastructure. Her work at the FCC has driven meaningful change, and we anticipate she will continue this trajectory at Intrado.

In her new role, Lauren's comprehensive experience and depth of knowledge will significantly contribute to Intrado's mission to save lives by improving public safety outcomes. Her insightful leadership is expected to steer Intrado in pioneering innovative strategies and solutions in the public safety landscape, reinforcing our commitment to constant evolution and improvement.

"Intrado is thrilled to welcome Lauren to our team," said Jeff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Intrado. "Her unparalleled understanding of the public safety 911 technology sectors, combined with her in-depth knowledge of the workings of government at all levels, will be invaluable as we continue our mission. Lauren's exceptional experience both inside and outside government, combined with her passion for improving public safety, make her an ideal fit for this role."

The addition of Lauren Kravetz is another testament to Intrado's commitment to advancing technology that ensures the safety and well-being of communities around the globe. We look forward to the leadership and insights Lauren will bring to the team and the positive impact her contributions will have on our continued growth and success.

Intrado is a global leader in public safety, providing software systems and services to the public safety community worldwide. With over forty years of experience in enabling emergency communications, Intrado delivers market-leading solutions that connect those in need with those who can best help them. Intrado's technology-driven solutions are designed to be robust, resilient, intuitive, and insightful, ensuring that emergency responders can quickly and effectively provide assistance when it is needed most. Intrado's mission is to save lives by improving public safety outcomes. For more information, visit www.intrado.com.

