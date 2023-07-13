Utilities Investing More in Communication Continue to See Elevated Brand Trust

Escalent Recognizes 42 Utilities as 2023 Most Trusted Brands

/EIN News/ -- LIVONIA, Mich., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilities that have maintained or increased what they spent on communication throughout the pandemic and ongoing economic difficulties are seeing higher levels of Brand Trust, according to a new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent. For the second consecutive year, the utility industry Brand Trust Index is down significantly, declining 11 points to 687 on a scale from 0 to 1,000. However, Brand Trust among utilities that have continued to highlight savings opportunities, environmental programs, and community support efforts across a variety of channels is 5% higher than the industry average. Today, we name these 42 top utilities as the 2023 Most Trusted Brands.



Those are some of the latest findings of the 2023 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks the performance of 141 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

As inflation and higher utility bills set in throughout 2022, many customers who found their economic situation worsening were unable to identify utility programs or services to help manage their energy use. Declining value and monthly bill manageability perceptions continue to outpace bill increases, indicating that general economic anxiety and pressures may continue to color residential Brand Trust as customers look to blunt the effects of inflation. The leading decline in Brand Trust is in the perception that utilities offer reasonable rates for the service provided, Cogent’s proxy for value. That attribute score has declined by 4% since mid-2022.

Customers enrolled in energy-management programs give their utility an 11% higher Brand Trust score. By developing and promoting a portfolio of products and services focused on energy management and savings—and successfully driving customers to those programs—utilities can serve as helpful consultative partners rather than simple service providers. This transformed relationship can help increase scores across indices and may help preclude dramatic Brand Trust declines during periods of rate instability.

While the Trusted Brands are not immune to the scoring declines that began in the first quarter of 2021, their declines have been less substantial. Their overall Brand Trust score is higher than it was pre-COVID-19, while the industry average has dropped below those levels. Additionally, the Brand Trust gap continues to widen, with Trusted Brands scoring 32 points higher than the industry average.

Trusted Brands are also delivering easy-to-understand bills and helpful on-bill communication: Trusted Brand bill understandability scores are 4% higher than the industry average, as are customer perceptions that the bill provides information on ways to lower consumption.

“Even though inflation and 2022’s substantial rate hikes have slowed, customers are still dealing with higher prices for everyday goods and services, and they’re turning to their bills and other utility communication for help in managing their energy spending,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent. “While utilities have increased their communication spend after decreasing it in 2022, Trusted Brands are still reaching out to customers more frequently and across more channels.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 42 utilities as our 2023 Most Trusted Brands.

Cogent Syndicated 2023 Most Trusted Utility Brands* AEP Ohio Idaho Power Ameren Illinois Indiana Michigan Power Atmos Energy – Midwest Intermountain Gas Company Atmos Energy – South Montana-Dakota Utilities BGE New Jersey Natural Gas Black Hills Energy – Midwest NW Natural Cascade Natural Gas OPPD CenterPoint Energy – Midwest OUC Chattanooga Gas Company PECO Citizens Energy Peoples Gas Columbia Gas – South Pepco Columbia Gas of Ohio Philadelphia Gas Works ComEd Piedmont Natural Gas Delmarva Power Puget Sound Energy Dominion Energy – West Salt River Project Dominion Energy South Carolina SMUD DTE Energy SoCalGas Elizabethtown Gas Southwest Gas Florida City Gas Company TECO Peoples Gas Georgia Power Washington Gas Green Mountain Power Xcel Energy – Midwest

* Utilities named as Most Trusted Brands were selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 141 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the amount of trust customers have with their respective utility.

East Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score PECO Combination 731 BGE Combination 730 Delmarva Power Combination 721 PSE&G Combination 710 Con Edison Combination 708 National Grid Combination 682 NYSEG Combination 644 Eversource Combination 630 RG&E Combination 607 Pepco Electric 699 Green Mountain Power Electric 695 Penelec Electric 685 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 685 Penn Power Electric 680 Duquesne Light Company Electric 679 Met-Ed Electric 671 West Penn Power Electric 668 Mon Power Electric 666 Atlantic City Electric Electric 665 Potomac Edison Electric 663 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 642 Appalachian Power Electric 641 PSEG Long Island Electric 638 Central Maine Power Electric 550 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural gas 728 Washington Gas Natural gas 727 Elizabethtown Gas Natural gas 721 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural gas 710 South Jersey Gas Company Natural gas 703 Columbia Gas – East Natural gas 700 Peoples Natural gas 687 UGI Utilities Natural gas 680 National Fuel Gas Natural gas 675





Midwest Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 738 Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 724 Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 723 DTE Energy Combination 723 Ameren Illinois Combination 720 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 716 NIPSCO Combination 712 Consumers Energy Combination 710 Alliant Energy Combination 707 MidAmerican Energy Combination 701 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 689 We Energies Combination 686 CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 514 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 704 OPPD Electric 696 ComEd Electric 690 AEP Ohio Electric 690 Ameren Missouri Electric 683 Ohio Edison Electric 675 The Illuminating Company Electric 673 Toledo Edison Electric 673 Evergy Electric 660 AES Indiana Electric 621 AES Ohio Electric 621 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural gas 725 Peoples Gas Natural gas 717 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural gas 715 Citizens Energy Natural gas 713 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural gas 707 Dominion Energy Ohio Natural gas 697 Spire Missouri – West Natural gas 696 Kansas Gas Service Natural gas 685 Spire Missouri – East Natural gas 682 Nicor Gas Natural gas 675





South Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 697 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 666 CPS Energy Combination 659 MLGW Combination 632 OUC Electric 747 Georgia Power Electric 740 Mississippi Power Electric 725 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 721 Nashville Electric Service Electric 718 Entergy Arkansas Electric 717 Alabama Power Electric 716 Florida Power & Light Electric 715 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 714 Entergy Mississippi Electric 701 Duke Energy Florida Electric 697 Duke Energy Progress Electric 696 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 696 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 684 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 683 Entergy Texas Electric 682 Xcel Energy – South Electric 673 Kentucky Utilities Electric 669 El Paso Electric Electric 667 JEA Electric 656 Austin Energy Electric 655 OG&E Electric 653 Entergy Louisiana Electric 632 Kentucky Power Electric 620 FPL Northwest FL Electric 561 Entergy New Orleans Electric 513 Florida City Gas Company Natural gas 763 TECO Peoples Gas Natural gas 756 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural gas 740 Columbia Gas – South Natural gas 737 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural gas 737 Atmos Energy – South Natural gas 735 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural gas 727 Spire Alabama Natural gas 727 Virginia Natural Gas Natural gas 709 Texas Gas Service Natural gas 705 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural gas 704 Spire Gulf Coast Natural gas 691 Dominion Energy North Carolina Natural gas 689 Spire Mississippi Natural gas 654





West Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Puget Sound Energy Combination 737 Avista Combination 699 NorthWestern Energy Combination 680 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 668 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 655 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 643 PG&E Combination 605 SDG&E Combination 556 Salt River Project Electric 740 Idaho Power Electric 735 SMUD Electric 731 Seattle City Light Electric 719 NV Energy Electric 707 Portland General Electric Electric 704 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Electric 684 Tucson Electric Power Electric 683 Pacific Power Electric 681 APS Electric 676 Southern California Edison Electric 671 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 652 PNM Electric 648 NW Natural Natural gas 717 Cascade Natural Gas Natural gas 716 Intermountain Gas Company Natural gas 710 SoCalGas Natural gas 709 Southwest Gas Natural gas 708 Dominion Energy – West Natural gas 706 New Mexico Gas Company Natural gas 686



About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential

Escalent conducted surveys among 72,581 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 141 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust Index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

