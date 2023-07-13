VTRS, VIRT & CRL Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS)

Class Period: March 1, 2021 - February 25, 2022

Deadline: July 14, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/vtrs.

The complaint alleges that Viatris made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (2) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (3) despite being on the Company's only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (4) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted throughout the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (5) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Class Period: March 1, 2019 - April 28, 2023,

Deadline: July 18, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/virt.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (2) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company's operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (3) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL)

Class Period: May 5, 2020 - February 21, 2023

Deadline: July 18, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/crl.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

