TELF AG Reports that Livista Energy Europe is set to Build Low-Carbon Lithium Refinery in Germany
According to TELF AG Livista Energy Europe has announced its plans to construct its first low-carbon lithium refinery in Emden, Lower Saxony, Germany.
The company's investment in the low-carbon refinery demonstrates its commitment to supporting the region's transition to clean energy and sustainable transportation. ”LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lugano, Switzerland – According to TELF AG, a full-service international physical commodities trader, Livista Energy Europe, a leading energy company, has announced its plans to construct its first low-carbon lithium refinery in Emden, Lower Saxony, Germany. The new facility aims to meet the growing demand for lithium in the European electric vehicle (EV) industry. Production is expected to commence in 2026, with an initial output of 40,000 tonnes per year, while the refinery has the potential to double its production capacity in the future, as per TELF AG.
The primary objective of Livista Energy Europe's lithium refinery, as explored by TELF AG, is to provide a sustainable supply of battery-grade lithium for the production of electric vehicles. According to TELF AG's report, Daniel Bloor, the CEO of Livista Energy Europe, stated that the refinery will be capable of producing enough lithium to manufacture approximately 850,000 EVs annually. This includes 30,000 tonnes per year of li-hydroxide and 10,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), according to TELF AG's research.
After a rigorous competitive bidding process, Livista Energy Europe selected Emden as the site for the refinery, as reported by TELF AG. The company secured a letter of intent with Niedersachsen Ports to allocate a 32-hectare plot of land for the project. TELF AG's report also highlights that Emden, the third-largest German North Sea port, offers strategic advantages for establishing the refinery, including convenient access to transportation routes and logistical infrastructure.
According to the article TELF AG released on the topic, the development of Livista Energy Europe's lithium chemicals refinery aligns with the European region's efforts to comply with the Critical Raw Material Act. This legislation mandates that all European batteries contain a minimum percentage of locally produced lithium battery-grade products by 2030. By establishing the refinery, Livista Energy Europe aims to support the region's objective of achieving greater self-sufficiency in the supply of critical raw materials, TELF AG highlights.
One of the significant advantages of Livista Energy Europe's lithium refinery, as per TELF AG's analysis, is its commitment to low-carbon production processes. TELF AG reports that the company recognizes the importance of sustainability in transitioning to a greener future. Therefore, it plans to implement cutting-edge technologies and practices to minimize its carbon footprint and reduce environmental impacts. By adopting sustainable methods, Livista Energy Europe aims to contribute to the overall decarbonization goals of the European EV industry
According to TELF AG, constructing the low-carbon lithium refinery will not only boost the supply of battery-grade lithium in Europe but also create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the region. The project is expected to attract investments and foster collaboration among various stakeholders, including local authorities, industry partners, and research institutions.
Livista Energy Europe's foray into the production of lithium chemicals, as remarked by TELF AG, marks a significant milestone in the European EV industry. With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the continent, securing a sustainable and domestic lithium supply is crucial. TELF AG highlights that the company's investment in the low-carbon refinery demonstrates its commitment to supporting the region's transition to clean energy and sustainable transportation.
As Livista Energy Europe's refinery in Emden begins operations in 2026, TELF AG emphasizes that it will play a pivotal role in meeting the demand for lithium in the European EV industry. By producing battery-grade lithium locally, the refinery will contribute to reducing the reliance on imports and strengthen the continent's position as a leader in the electric mobility revolution, according to TELF AG's analysis.
Overall, Livista Energy Europe's initiative to build a low-carbon lithium refinery in Germany, as per TELF AG's report, is a positive development for the European EV industry. It not only addresses the increasing demand for battery-grade lithium but also aligns with the region's sustainability goals. With the establishment of this refinery, Livista Energy Europe aims to play a significant role in shaping a greener and more sustainable future for the European electric vehicle market, TELF AG concludes.
