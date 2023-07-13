Pepper Sprays Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Forecast till 2028

pepper sprays

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Pepper Sprays Market Overview 2023-2028

Pepper sprays, or oleoresin capsicum (OC) sprays, are a type of irritant that contains capsaicin. When sprayed, they cause inflammation in the eyes of the person being targeted, resulting in teary eyes, coughing, a runny nose, and difficulty breathing. These sprays are highly effective and provide a convenient option for self-defense in dangerous situations, surpassing other non-lethal self-defense products. Due to their widespread use by both civilians and law enforcement agencies for purposes such as self-defense, riot control, and crowd management, the global demand for pepper sprays is steadily increasing.

How big is the Global Pepper Sprays Market?

The global pepper sprays market size reached US$ 30.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 60.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.89% during 2023-2028.

Global Pepper Sprays Market Trends and Drivers:

The market for pepper sprays is experiencing growth due to various factors. One significant factor is the increasing use of pepper sprays by individuals during activities such as forest safaris, camping, and mountain trekking as a means of protection against animals. Additionally, the market is benefiting from the compact, lightweight, and user-friendly nature of pepper sprays, which offer several advantages. Furthermore, the rising demand for pepper sprays can be attributed to the global increase in cases of eve teasing, sexual assault, and rape, creating a positive market outlook.

Global Pepper Sprays Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Counter Assault (Tender Corporation)

• Defense Technology

• Fox Labs International Inc.

• J&L Self Defense Products Inc.

• Mace Security International Inc

• SABRE – Security Equipment Corp

• Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff LLC

• Sure Safety

• UDAP Industries Inc.

• Zarc International Inc.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, end use and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Stream

• Forced Cone

• Foggers

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Personal Defense

• Law Enforcement Defense

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialty Shops

• Online Stores

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

