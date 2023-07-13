Submit Release
TForce Freight Successfully Reaches Tentative Agreement with Teamsters Union

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TForce Freight, Inc., an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that on July 13, it reached an agreement with the US International Brotherhood of Teamster Union for the renewal of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. This new five-year agreement is subject to ratification by the employees which is expected to occur soon. TForce Freight is pleased with the mutually beneficial terms.

ABOUT TFORCE FREIGHT
TForce Freight is one of the largest Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) carriers in the U.S. Serving customers throughout North America, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, TForce Freight offers a full range of regional and long-haul capabilities for all LTL shipments.

For further information:
Keith Hall
President, TForce Freight
804-231-8455
KeithHall@TForceFreight.com


