EthereumTowers Announces Final Mint of its Luxury Apartments in the Metaverse

Gallery Apartments Showcase Art, Provide a Platform for Exclusive Cultural Experiences

/EIN News/ -- Tortola, BVI, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum Worlds, the luxury Metaverse builders and creators of Ethereum Towers ( https://ethereumtowers.com ), announced that it will hold its final mint on July 13 at 12:00 EST. The mint will allow users to purchase the remaining apartments in the metaverse.

Adopting a VR-first approach, Ethereum Towers offers a comprehensive and immersive experience within their highly customizable apartments. Users can design, build, and furnish their virtual living spaces, showcasing their favorite NFTs as pieces of art on the walls. A partnership with Trustless, a Web3 music agency will unlock private access to events with musicians for apartment owners.

To access and manage their assets and profiles when not in VR, owners can utilize the innovative Web Companion App. Additionally, they can create personalized avatars through Ready Player Me, allowing them to define their unique digital metaverse identity and interact with other users as a Web3 version of themselves, generated from a selfie.

“We are excited to announce the final mint for Ethereum Worlds,” said CEO Jason. “From our humble beginnings back in 2021, this is a major milestone for our project, and we are thrilled to welcome new users to our community.”

The Ethereum Towers community are currently testing the platform and existing owners will be able to access their Apartments via Oculus/ Meta Quest headset very soon. This means that those who purchase an apartment will be buying a usable product, a rarity in the NFT space.

CTO Shane said, “The feedback from our community members regarding our beta testing has been amazing, and we’re excited to let everyone access their piece of the metaverse”.

The final mint will be held on the Ethereum blockchain , and users will be able to purchase apartments using ETH. There are three different types of apartments; Standard, Luxury and Penthouse, with different levels of benefits assigned to them.

The mint will take place on July 13th at 12:00 PM EST.

The Ethereum Towers virtual complex consists of 4,388 Apartments sold as NFTs.

Earlier this year, Ethereum Towers made headlines by announcing a strategic partnership with Trustless Music Agency, a prominent Web3 music management firm and sister company to TaP Music. With headquarters in London and LA, Trustless Music Agency represents a roster of global superstars, including Ellie Goulding, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Lana Del Rey, and more. This collaboration aims to provide a platform for music artists to establish residency in Ethereum Towers, offering fans exclusive opportunities to engage with their favorite artists through meet and greets and other exclusive merchandise.

For more information about Ethereum Towers, visit https://ethereumtowers.com

About Ethereum Towers:

Ethereum Towers is a community-centric, vertical structure consisting of 4,388 resident-owned apartments and a variety of communal areas, set in the Ethereum Worlds Metaverse. Future expansions will be introduced to provide an evolving, exciting and socially dynamic experience for all users.

