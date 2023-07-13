Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,513 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Asset Management to Present at RBC Investor Luncheon

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) announced that Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Insurance Solutions, and Bahir Manios, Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Asset Management, will be presenting at an investor luncheon hosted by RBC Capital Markets.

The presentation will focus on Brookfield Asset Management’s growing insurance assets under management. The materials that will be presented during the luncheon are available on Brookfield Asset Management’s investor relations website at https://bam.brookfield.com/news-events/presentations.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $825 billion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at https://bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com		 Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield Asset Management to Present at RBC Investor Luncheon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more