Blockchain Gaming Market to be Worth $165.4 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Blockchain Gaming Market by Platform (Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Cardano, EOS, Binance Smart Chain), Model (Free-to-play, Pay-to-play, Play-to-earn), Genre, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Blockchain Gaming Market by Platform (Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Cardano, EOS, Binance Smart Chain), Model (Free-to-play, Pay-to-play, Play-to-earn), Genre, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030,’ the blockchain gaming market is expected to reach $165.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 51.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Blockchain technology in the gaming industry offers new opportunities for monetization, security, and transparency. It creates unique digital assets that can be traded and sold on blockchain-based marketplaces, creating new revenue streams for game developers and players. Blockchain-based games offer the potential for more efficient and cost-effective microtransactions, enabling players to pay for small items or features in games without the need for intermediaries, and game developers can receive direct compensation.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5540

Several companies are integrating blockchain technology in games for secure and transparent tracking of transactions and ownership of in-game items. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the proliferation of player-driven economies, the increasing need for secured and transparent gaming environments, and growing investments and funding in blockchain gaming. Additionally, cross-game interoperability in multiple games or platforms, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and play-to-earn model trends are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, complex standards & regulations for blockchain gaming restrain the growth of this market. Cybersecurity & data privacy issues are major challenges for players in this market.

Integration of game finance (GameFi), decentralized finance (DeFi), metaverse, and other virtual worlds are prominent trends in the blockchain gaming market.

The blockchain gaming market is segmented by platform (Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Cardano, Flow, Solana, Electro-Optical System (EOS), and other platforms), model (free-to-play (F2P), pay-to-play (P2P), play-to earn (P2E), and other models), and genre (action/adventure, sandbox, simulation and sports, role-playing, player vs. player, multiplayer online battle arena, real-time strategy, shooters, racing, puzzlers and party games, survival horror, and other genres), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5540

Based on platform, the global blockchain gaming market is broadly segmented into Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Cardano, Flow, Solana, Electro-Optical System (EOS), and other platforms. In 2023, the Ethereum segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global blockchain gaming market. This segment's large share is attributed to its compatibility with various programming languages for flexible development options, established network and infrastructure for reliable and secure transactions, smart contract functionality and programmable in-game logic, growing need for transparency, immutability, and the seamless transfer of digital assets across games. However, the Binance Smart Chain segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on model, the global blockchain gaming market is broadly segmented into free-to-play (F2P), pay-to-play (P2P), play-to-earn (P2E), and other models. In 2023, the free-to-play segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global blockchain gaming market. This segment's large market share is attributed to its easy accessibility to a wide audience without upfront purchase or subscription fee, continuous content updates, the rise of smartphones and mobile gaming, and its ability to allow players seamlessly switch between different devices and continue their progress. However, the play-to-earn (P2E) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on genre, the global blockchain gaming market is broadly segmented into action/adventure, sandbox, simulation and sports, role-playing, player vs. player, multiplayer online battle arena, real-time strategy, shooters, racing, puzzlers and party games, survival horror, and other genres. In 2023, the action/adventure games segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global blockchain gaming market. The large market share of this segment is attributed due to the increasing availability of action/adventure games across multiple platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, and increasing investment from game developers and publishers for higher-quality productions and greater market visibility for action/adventure games. However, the role-playing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Blockchain Gaming Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/27563564

Based on geography, the global blockchain gaming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global blockchain gaming market, followed by Europe and North America. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributed to the increasing advancements in technology and infrastructure, including robust internet connectivity and widespread adoption of mobile devices, the rising popularity of the esports market in countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, and the growing supportive regulatory environment for blockchain gaming ventures. This market is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the blockchain gaming market are Sky Mavis (Singapore), Enjin Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Immutable (Australia), Decentraland Foundation (China), Gala Games (U.S.), Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (Hong Kong), MyCryptoHeroes (Japan), Dapper Labs, Inc. (Canada), WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange) (U.S.), Forte Labs, Inc. (U.S.), Lucid Sight (U.S.), Chromia (Sweden), Ultra (France), Mythical Games (U.S.), Splinterlands (U.S.), Wemade Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Dacoco Gmbh (Switzerland), Illuvium (Australia), Uplandme, Inc. (U.S.), and Sorare (France).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/blockchain-gaming-market-5540

Scope of the report:

Blockchain Gaming Market Assessment - by Platform

Ethereum

Polygon

Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Cardano

Flow

Solana

Electro-Optical System (EOS)

Other Platforms

Blockchain Gaming Market Assessment - by Model

Free-to-Play Games (F2P)

Pay-to-Play Games (P2P)

Play-to-Earn Games (P2E)

Other Models

Blockchain Gaming Market Assessment - by Genre

Action/Adventure

Sandbox

Simulation and Sports

Role-playing

Player VS. Player

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena

Real-time Strategy

Shooters

Racing

Puzzlers and Party Games

Survival Horror

Other Genres

Blockchain Gaming Assessment - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Denmark Austria Switzerland Rest of Europe (RoE)



Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Singapore Australia & New Zealand Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)



Middle East & Africa Israel UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)



Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5540

Related Report:

Online Gaming Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/online-gaming-market-5460



Gamification Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/gamification-market-5015



Healthcare Gamification Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-gamification-market-2592

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/771/blockchain-gaming-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research