Former NASA Research Scientist, Mike Park, Joins Luminary Cloud
Widely respected aerospace engineer brings CFD expertise, leadership to simulation startupREDWOOD CITY, CA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminary Cloud, Inc., a pioneer in cloud-native CAE simulation, has announced the addition of Mike Park, Ph.D., former NASA Langley Research Center scientist, to its team. Dr. Park brings twenty-three years of ground-breaking work on aero- and astronautic engineering research projects at the space agency and now plays a senior role on Luminary’s software engineering team.
Mike Park is regarded as one of the CAE industry’s foremost authorities on the notoriously difficult issue of Adaptive Mesh Refinement (AMR). Being able to use the Luminary Cloud platform to bring unprecedented levels of automation to AMR, and thus driving its broader utility and acceptance was his motivation for joining the firm.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Mike join us,” said Juan Alonso, Luminary Cofounder and Stanford University Aerospace Design Laboratory founder and director. “His considerable accomplishments and contributions speak for themselves and we consider ourselves lucky to be able to attract such a talent, who is not only brilliant, but also so generous with his time and insights.”
Prior to his tenure at NASA’s Langley Research Center, Park was Co-Op Flight Test Engineer at NASA’s Dryden Flight Research Center. He received his Ph.D. in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, his Master’s in Mechanical Engineering (Aero) at George Washington University, and his B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Southern California.
Dr. Park is also an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and is a co-organizer of the AIAA’s 5th CFD High Lift Prediction Workshop, and will present at the Virtual Mini-Workshop #1 on July 13th at 9am PDT. For more details, please visit (http://hiliftpw.larc.nasa.gov) periodically for updates, or register with hiliftpw@gmail.com to receive email notifications. A list of his citations can be found here.
About Luminary Cloud, Inc.
Luminary Cloud is an early-stage tech startup focused on innovation that taps the nearly infinite performance and availability of the cloud to accelerate enterprise industrial R&D. The company is developing its initial product, currently in beta, in stealth mode.
