GLASSBEL and HALIO Collaborate to Strengthen Value of Smart Glass for EU and the Middle East Markets

Partnership Paves Way to Service Growing Demand for HALIO Smart Glass

/EIN News/ -- HAYWARD, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALIO, designer of the world’s fastest, most beautiful, eco-friendly, and technologically advanced architectural smart glass, announced today a partnership with GLASSBEL, a European-based leader in architectural and interior glass manufacturing.



Markets are demanding innovative, energy-efficient facades.

Integrating HALIO’s technology into GLASSBEL’s Insulated Glass Units (IGU’s) provides an immediate/impactful solution, by offering fast, sustainable smart glass to a wide range of European and Middle Eastern customers.

Smart glass significantly impacts building occupant well-being.

HALIO significantly reduces energy costs and reduces any building's carbon footprint.

HALIO’s ASTM2141 certification and patented design provide proven durability.



This partnership leverages GLASSBEL’s extensive experience and network to further expand the availability and delivery of HALIO technology.

“We are excited to partner with HALIO. Their smart glass solution is the best available, offering unparalleled speed, facade uniformity, and aesthetically pleasing neutral colors. It’s a game-changer,” stated Dmitri Sobolevski, CEO of GLASSBEL.

“Our partnership with GLASSBEL is an exciting milestone for HALIO. Their commitment to quality, expertise in glass fabrication, and geographical reach, makes this an ideal partnership for our customers in Europe and the Middle East. We’re proud to jointly offer the fastest, energy-efficient and utmost beautiful smart glass in the market,” emphasized Bruce Sohn, CEO of HALIO.

About HALIO:

HALIO Smart Glass is the world’s fastest and most advanced electrochromic technology, enabling control of daylight to minimize glare while optimizing energy savings by reducing solar heat gain. HALIO powered IGUs are available directly from HALIO and third-party fabricators, including Viracon and GLASSBEL with various glass coatings and configurations. Explore HALIO at www.halioinc.com.

About GLASSBEL:

GLASSBEL has an established legacy of successfully completing architectural projects. We are deeply committed to precision and innovation, combining meticulous diligence, innovative glass processing techniques, and a relentless pursuit of excellence to consistently deliver exceptional solutions that surpass our customer’s expectations. We tailor each project to meet the unique requirements of our clients. Learn more at GLASSBEL.com.

