Peripheral Artery Disease Market Size Revenue to Cross USD 5.71 billion Globally, by 2027 at 8.5 % CAGR
growth of the global market is attributed to the increase in a number of patients suffering from cardiac diseases, and diabetes, and rise in aging population.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peripheral artery disease is characterized by the build of plaque in arteries carrying blood form heart to legs, arms, and other limbs. Peripheral artery disease also increases the risk of other peripheral disorders such as heart attack, coronary heart disease, stroke, and ischemic attack.
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Peripheral Artery Disease Market by Type (Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons, Peripheral Stents, Peripheral Catheters, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Plaque Modification Devices, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, and Peripheral Accessories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the Peripheral Artery Disease Market size surpassed USD 3.52 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at USD 5.71 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027
The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.
𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨
• Many health governing bodies have circulated guidelines regarding operating PDA during the Covid-19 pandemic. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) released guidelines for triage of vascular surgery patients. These guidelines suggest that non-emergency peripheral vascular procedures should be postponed.
• In many regions that have been affected considerably by the pandemic, government directives or hospital guidelines have restricted vascular procedures to life or limb salvaging cases only.
• "Production interruptions of PAD devices and delays in procedures from hospitals due to COVID-19 pandemic is expected to effect the growth of Peripheral Artery Disease Market."
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?
Emergence of advanced interventional products, enhanced healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, and supportive insurance and reimbursement policies drive the growth of the global peripheral artery disease market. However, strict approval process for stents hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing nations create new opportunities in the coming years.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 -
• Abbott Laboratories
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cook Medical
• Cardinal Health, Inc.
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Terumo Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V
• AngioDynamics, Inc.
• BIOTRONIK
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 -
Based on type, the peripheral stents segment contributed to the largest market share, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global peripheral artery disease market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological innovations leading to development of bio-engineered stents, dual therapy stents, and EPC capture stents. However, the plaque modification devices segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to necessity of these devices while ballooning of arteries fail.
Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global peripheral artery disease market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to changes in lifestyle habits such as unhealthy dietary habits, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity of people in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to expansion of healthcare budgets, rise in disposable income, and surge in demand for technologically advanced devices.
