Vital Battery Metals Commences Schofield Lithium Work Program in Northwestern Ontario

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its initial Exploration Program (the “Program”) at its Schofield Lithium Project (“Project”) in Northwestern Ontario. The Program is being led by Clark Exploration Consulting Inc. who has been providing geological consulting services in Ontario, Canada as well as in many other jurisdictions both in Canada and Internationally since 1987.



Highlights of the Project include:

There are 17 mapped pegmatite outcrops on the Project which have not been thoroughly tested for LCT mineralization.

The Project is strategically situated adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project.

Located 15km north of the Quetico-Wawa subprovince terrane boundary, the Project benefits from deep-seated regional structures know to influence LCT pegmatite mineralization.

Located within the Quetico subprovince, the Project comprises a variety of evolved S-type granitoids and pegmatites hosted by metamorphosed sediments (paragneisses) and metavolcanics.

Historical chip samples from Brunswick Exploration's Hearst package have shown 5.15% Li2O (see Brunswick Exploration Inc. news release dated October 3, 2022).





Figure 1 - Vital Battery Metals Schofield Lithium Project Regional Geology

The Project’s exploration phase will consist of a 16-day 3-stage prospecting Program. Like the Company’s previously announced program for the Dickson Lake Lithium Project, the aim of the current Program will be to locate, delineate and sample pegmatite dikes on the Project. Crews will take one day to locate and explore all historic roads on the Project establishing which are usable and which are not. The next stage will be a prospecting and sampling phase. Crews will take the next 7 to 10 days to traverse the Project attempting to locate and sample pegmatites noted in historic reports but also new ones that weren’t previously reported. The last stage of the Program will involve hand stripping and channel sampling. Stripping targets will be selected based on their prospectivity, overburden as well as location. Crews will take the rest of the time to hand strip, detail map and channel sample an exposure. Samples collected will be brought to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Adrian Lamoureux, Vital’s Chief Executive Officer and President, comments, “We are looking forward to sampling and mapping the numerous pegmatite outcrops on the Schofield Project during the Program. Once complete, Vital will have a key understanding of the Project’s geology and the potential of lithium bearing pegmatites.”

The Project is located within the Quetico Subprovince and contains a variety of evolved S-type granitoids and pegmatites hosted by metamorphosed sediments (paragneisses) and metavolcanics. The Quetico Subprovince is host to several pegmatite swarms such as Georgia Lake, Lowther and Wisa Lake. The pegmatites in the Quetico Subprovince are hosted by medium-grade unmigmatized metawacke with subordinate interbedded metapelite (e.g., spodumene-subtype Wisa Lake pegmatite and albite spodumene-type Georgia Lake pegmatites) and by their parent granite (e.g. petalite-subtype MNW pegmatite and lepidolite-subtype Lowther Township pegmatite) (Pye 1965; Breaks, Selway and Tindle 2003a, 2003b).

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry Clark, P.Geo., and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The reader is cautioned that the mineralization on nearby or adjacent properties does not necessarily indicate that any mineral resources may be discovered on the Schofield Lithium Project, or if discovered, that such resources would be economically recoverable.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium, Sting Copper Project, and Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario.

The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium’s Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake Deposit.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

