Fiverr to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 3, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced it will release second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, August 3, 2023. On that day management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at https://investors.fiverr.com .



Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Fiverr’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Registration: To participate in the Conference Call, please register at the link here

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at, https://investors.fiverr.com .

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Source: Fiverr International LTD.