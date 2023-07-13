Food Sweetener Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Growth till 2028
Global Food Sweetener Market Overview 2023-2028
A food sweetener, also referred to as an artificial sweetener or sugar substitute, is a substance employed to add sweetness to food and drinks while containing fewer or zero calories in comparison to regular sugar. It encompasses various components like glucose, glucose syrups, sucrose, fructose, honey, cane molasses, and brown sugar. Additionally, it comprises non-nutritive sweeteners such as aspartame, acesulfame-K, neotame, saccharin, and sucralose. Its purpose is to enhance the flavor of food and beverages without significantly raising blood sugar levels or introducing excessive calories. Moreover, it serves as a nourishment source for fermenting organisms that play a crucial role in the production of alcoholic beverages, bread, and pickles.
How big is the Global Food Sweetener Market?
The global food sweetener market size reached US$ 89.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 104.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during 2023-2028.
Global Food Sweetener Market Trends and Drivers:
Currently, the market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing demand for natural food sweeteners that can replicate the taste of traditional sugar. Furthermore, the market is being supported by the growing consumption of convenient and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, which eliminate the need for cooking. Additionally, there is a favorable market outlook due to the rising use of natural sugars or low-calorie sweeteners like stevia in the production of energy drinks for fitness enthusiasts and gym-goers. Moreover, the employment of food sweeteners in the production of various baked goods such as cakes, cookies, muffins, and pastries is contributing to the market's expansion.
Global Food Sweetener Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Top Key Players covered in this report are:
• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
• Cargill Incorporated
• Celanese Corporation
• DuPont de Nemours Inc.
• Foodchem International Corporation
• GLG Life Tech Corporation
• Ingredion Incorporated
• NutraSweet Company (Manus Bio)
• S&W Seed Company
• Tate & Lyle PLC
• Tereos
The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Sucrose
• Starch Sweeteners and Sugar Alcohols
• Dextrose
• High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)
• Maltodextrin
• Sorbitol
• Xylitol
• Others
• High Intensity Sweeteners (HIS)
• Sucralose
• Stevia
• Aspartame
• Saccharin
• Neotame
• Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K)
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Bakery and Confectionery
• Dairy and Desserts
• Beverages
• Meat and Meat Products
• Soups, Sauces and Dressings
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Departmental Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup By Regions:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
