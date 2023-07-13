Priori Announces Inaugural Customer Advisory Board

Legal Innovation Leaders Join the Company’s Initiative to Help Shape Its Strategic Vision

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal marketplace for outside counsel decision-making, launched its inaugural Customer Advisory Board (CAB), bringing together ten industry leaders. Priori’s visionary CAB members will provide feedback and insight into the customer experience and help guide the company’s strategic planning and product roadmap.



Composed of global leaders in a wide range of business sectors, Priori’s 2023 CAB members include:

Neshade Abraham, Global Head of Legal Operations, Etsy

Wendy Butler Curtis, Chief Innovation Officer, Orrick

Marika Daggett, Legal Operations Manager, Google

Janine Dixon, Legal Operations Manager, Meta

Michael Haven, Head of Legal Operations, Intel

Alex Herrity, Director of Legal Solutions, Adidas

Samantha Moss, Senior Director, Global Legal Operations & Chief of Staff, Zimmer Biomet

Farrah Pepper, Chief Legal Innovation Counsel, Marsh McLennan

Todd Suhar, Leader, Law Financial Operations, Mastercard

An Trotter, Sr Director of Operations, Office of the General Counsel, Hearst

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with this amazing group of customers to help us formulate the future of Priori,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “This board gives us an opportunity to gain new insight into how our customers get value from our products, as well as deepen our relationships with the legal operations, in-house counsel and law firm communities who are integral to Priori’s ecosystem.”

The Priori CAB will meet at regular intervals to share feedback on the customer experience, product features and priorities, strategic insights and more. With a growing customer base, it is more important than ever that the company listens to the community and learns how its products can better help in-house teams find new relationships with the right outside counsel through its global Marketplace and use its Scout platform to manage their existing ones. The CAB is the pivotal next step in the growth and evolution of Priori.

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori’s clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company’s flagship product connecting in-house teams with Priori’s global vetted network of attorneys. Today, Marketplace provides access to thousands of attorneys at firms of all sizes in all 50 states, 70 countries and covering more than 700 practice proficiencies.

With Scout, Priori introduced a new category of software for legal teams: outside counsel selection and knowledge management. Scout puts valuable data about trusted firms, individual attorneys and engagement history at the team’s fingertips so in-house teams can identify the right staffing for new legal projects and track performance over time. Scout is currently used by Hearst, Marsh McLennan, Zimmer Biomet and a Fortune 10 company, and law firm Orrick.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori’s cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .