George Davis narrates a story of a man's path of discovering his mental wellness
George Davis tells it all on how Bipolar Disorder has affected him and his surroundingsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bipolar Disorder is a serious behavioral disorder that can affect the life of someone who has it. More so, it can truly affect the relationships between friends, family, and loved ones. No one wants to be afflicted by any sickness. But sometimes, people do not have control over it. It was not as if a person infested himself with a behavior disorder.
Having a mental illness is not a choice. And by all means, the victim of the sickness should be understood and supported throughout his journey.
George Davis, the author of the book Bipolar Heaven and Hell, was diagnosed with Bipolar when he was in his twenties.
He joined the army and fought in Vietnam - that was when his first episode spiraled. No one at the time knew that it was a mental disorder. In 1978, he was diagnosed after years in a mental institution. The news was too much to handle for the young George, but he could pull through.
Eventually, George had a family. His wife and children inspired him to do better, and he battled his way out of his sickness. Bipolar Heaven and Hell was written to allow George Davis to share his symptoms with everyone, the highs and lows of his disease, and to spark hope for people with Bipolar Disorder.
A book laden with encouragement as one triumphs over a battle with himself, Bipolar Heaven and Hell is now available on Amazon and all other online bookstores. Grab a copy now!
