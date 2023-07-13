Fogo De Chão Grows New Jersey Footprint With Second Location in Wayne

Leading Restaurant From Brazil Marks Second New Jersey Location with a Signed Lease at Willowbrook

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, N.J., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that it has signed a lease agreement to open its second New Jersey location. The new restaurant is slated to open later this year at Willowbrook, a northern New Jersey modern shopping and dining destination, in the thriving township of Wayne at 1400 Willowbrook.



The announcement for a location in Wayne supports the brand’s continued 15% annual restaurant growth across the United States. 2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 12 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets including Quito, Ecuador, Lynnwood, W.A., National Harbor, M.D., Woodland Hills, C.A., and Paramus, N.J. with more planned for later this year. Additionally, the announcement proceeds the company’s recently announced plans to enter Turkey and Bolivia as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan. Wayne, the highly acclaimed New York City suburb, attracts many residents and visitors alike making it an ideal location for Fogo’s newest Garden State location.

"Since opening our first New Jersey restaurant in Paramus earlier this year, our brand has received an overwhelmingly warm welcome to the community," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "We are excited to continue our growth in New Jersey and bring our authentic dining experience to even more new and returning guests in the area. With its vibrant atmosphere and passion for exceptional cuisine, Wayne is the perfect city for our continued expansion efforts."

Ryan Hidalgo, Senior General Manager of Willowbrook adds, “We love introducing new sought-after restaurants, brands, and experiences to our center. We share the community’s excitement for Fogo de Chão and its immersive dining experience as we continue to raise the bar on our tenant lineup at Willowbrook.”

Designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, the Wayne restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements the local Wayne community. The restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open-air churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. A white Carrera marble Market Table will be anchored at the front of the grill featuring seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

The restaurant located at Willowbrook, northern New Jersey’s dining, retail and entertainment destination, marks the second Fogo location in New Jersey, joining the recently opened restaurant in Paramus at Garden State Plaza and an upcoming location in Bridgewater set to open later this year. All new innovations and enhanced experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

Fogo de Chão’s new location in Wayne is set to open later this year at Willowbrook.



The Wayne restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open-air churrasco grill.



The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple captivating social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience.



Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco- butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com



Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com



Guests can enjoy All-Day Happy Hour at the Wayne location in the dining room, patio and Bar Fogo areas, including $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines and $10 Brazilian-Inspired cocktails. Fogo.com



Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

