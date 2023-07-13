Voltus Electrifies New Growth Strategy with Bridgeline

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that Voltus GmbH, a pioneering electrical online distributor, has chosen Bridgeline's AI-powered search software to drive its ecommerce business.

Voltus selected Bridgeline because of its Artificial Intelligence and NLP (Natural Language Processing) Search capabilities for its expansive catalog across multiple languages including German and English. With 80,000 products, Voltus needed a partner with proven success for large B2B catalogs and Bridgeline’s expertise in the electrical distributor industry made it a natural fit.

Bridgeline also powers growth for electrical distributor sites such as Kirby Risk and State Electric Supply Company. The onsite search solution drives revenue and positive customer experiences using NLP (Natural Language Processing) Search capabilities, advanced machine learning, and dynamic product recommendations, showing shoppers exactly what interests them.

"Bridgeline has launched a strategic focus on the electrical distributor industry with specialized features and service expertise that allows companies like Voltus to increase revenue with industry-intelligence built directly into our search product,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Our professional services team deeply understands the electrical distributor space and offers knowledge engineering and other solutions."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com


