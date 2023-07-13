DISCOVER THE INDOMITABLE SPIRIT OF AN INDIAN WOMAN IN “HOTEL HIGHWAY VERY MOST FAMOUS”
Author Sudha Challa tells the story of Radha, a woman and a nurturing mother who fearlessly navigated through life's rock bottoms.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mothers are the pillars of every family. They embody strength and courage to keep the family together, no matter what. This is the story of Radha, who was abandoned by her estranged husband, Prabhakar. Radha’s husband left his family abruptly with no explanations and no prior notice. One could only imagine the pain felt and the unanswered questions of Radha’s family.
This is a story of rebirth—a rebirth of an Indian woman who had no clue how to react and respond upon meeting her husband after sixteen long years. The author, Sudha Challa, perfectly depicts the recollections of Radha’s past with Prabhakar and how it felt when he left. This book also tackles Indian culture, their values, and Hanuman, the Hindu God who inspires people and gives them strength in moments of despair.
An Amazon customer, Venrad, left an intriguing review, saying, “I liked the way the story progressed. A suspenseful plot and a page-turner for sure. Couldn’t wait to finish the story.”
For readers aiming for an enlightening novel that tackles real-life situations, romance, marital conflicts, and social issues, “Hotel Highway Very Most Famous” by Sudha Challa is a must-read!
This book is up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital book platforms. Secure a copy and embark on this journey with Radha and the rest of the characters!
