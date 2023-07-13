Oral Care Market Size Estimated to Cross a Worth of US$ 64.76 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Oral Care Market- insightSLICE

The key factor augmenting the growth of the oral care market is the rising prevalence of dental problems.

Asia Pacific dominates the global oral care market. In developing countries such as India and China, there is an increase in awareness about dental care products.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Oral Care Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as Product, product type, Application, Distribution Channel and competitive landscape.

The global Oral Care market was estimated to be US$ 34.53 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 64.76 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

There has been an increase in the occurrence of periodontal diseases, mouth cancer, and tooth decay across the world, which has contributed to the rise in demand for oral care products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, and mouth rinses. To enhance the product portfolio and increase accessibility, some start up brands have introduced low-cost oral hygiene products.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The key factor augmenting the growth of the oral care market is the rising prevalence of dental problems. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 50 percent of children worldwide have dental caries. The increasing prevalence of dental caries is driving the market growth for oral care products. The young population is more prone to dental caries as tooth decay commonly occurs among children due to their unhealthy food habits and lack of oral hygiene, resulting in an increase in the oral care products market.

The increase in awareness regarding dental care and changing demographics is boosting the growth of the market. In developed countries like the U.S., most people are opting for newly launched oral care products, such as new dental care products and powered toothbrushes, which are easily available in the country, further increasing their demand. In terms of population, the U.S. is the third-largest country in the world, which is driving the demand for oral care products, particularly toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Moreover, the increase in awareness regarding aesthetic oral treatment is driving the growth of the market. The adoption of teeth whitening products is also driving the growth of the market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

According to the market segmentation, the market is divided into product, product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

In terms of product, the toothpaste segment is dominating the market. Toothpaste is considered a necessity among people of all income groups and is the most commonly used oral care product. There are different flavors of toothpaste available in the market for the convenience of consumers. For instance, Colgate launched Colgate Trolls Mild Bubble Fruit Toothpaste for children.

Regarding product type, the cordless segment is dominating the market and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of in-home care. Some cordless oral irrigators include a new air-pressured water flossing technique that minimizes the requirement for water refills, providing higher convenience to consumers. Additionally, these products are easy to use, portable, and comparatively cheaper than countertop devices.

In terms of application, the home segment is dominating the market. Patients who are aware of dental hygiene are opting for home-use irrigators. Home-use oral irrigators, popularly known as water floss, are being increasingly adopted due to the rise in awareness about bleeding gums.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is a well-established region in the global oral care market. The region is home to developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada, which have world-class healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the per capita income is very high, resulting in greater disposable income among the population.

Asia Pacific dominates the global oral care market. This growth is attributed to the rising population in the region. In developing countries such as India and China, there is an increase in awareness about dental care products. Moreover, people in these countries have higher disposable income, which is augmenting the growth of the market and is expected to continue in the forecasted period.

The consumer base of the global oral care market is very large, as everyone uses some type of oral care product globally. This leads to increased competition and the entry of new players in the market.

Some of the major players in the global oral care market include Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Lion Corporation, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever PLC, DABUR INDIA LTD, ULTRADENT PRODUCTS, Dr. Fresh, LLC, and Dentaid, among others.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

• 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡

> Manual

> Electric (Rechargeable)

> Battery-powered (Non-rechargeable)

> Others

• 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞

> Gel

> Polish

> Paste

> Powder

• 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡/𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞

> Medicated

> Non-medicated

• 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬

> Cleaners

> Fixatives

> Floss

> Others

• 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

> Cosmetic Whitening Products

> Fresh Breath Dental Chewing Gum

> Tongue Scrapers

> Fresh Breath Strips

> Others

• Oral Irrigators

• Mouth Freshener Sprays

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Countertop

• Cordless

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Home

• Dentistry

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Drug Stores & Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retailers

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Other Sales Channel

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

