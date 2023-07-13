The City of Kirkland, Washington Aims to Improve Parking Through Data from eleven-x’s eXactpark Smart Parking Solution

Accurate and real-time insights will empower effective, citizen-centric policy planning and parking management

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x, a leading IoT and Smart City technology company specializing in accurate, real-time stall occupancy monitoring, today announced it has been selected by the City of Kirkland, Washington to deploy the company’s award-winning eXactpark™ Smart Parking Solution in the city’s busy downtown area. This partnership aligns with Kirkland’s Smart Cities Initiative which aims to leverage innovative solutions to increase operational efficiency, share information with the public, deliver enhanced services and effectively manage resources to improve the community’s quality of life. Through eleven-x’s comprehensive eXactpark parking monitoring sensor and software solution, the City of Kirkland aims to gain an accurate understanding of parking usage in the downtown area to develop informed, community-centric policies.



Kirkland is a picturesque city located on the eastern shore of Lake Washington. The downtown area of the city, known for its waterfront access to Lake Washington, has experienced increasing traffic volumes and greater demand for parking in recent years. Limited availability of premium parking, such as free on-street parking and low-cost $1 per hour parking in two of the city-owned lots, has resulted in difficulties for residents, employees, and visitors seeking parking options. In response to these challenges, the City is taking a proactive approach to implementing measures that will effectively address the needs and desires of drivers with the existing parking resources.

"The eXactpark smart parking solution will be able to provide us with 24/7 insights on each individual parking stall, which will ultimately help us develop evidence-based policies to benefit our community,” said Julie Underwood, the Public Works Director of Kirkland, Washington.

eleven-x is currently deploying 500 sensors and wireless gateways to capture stall occupancy in on-street spaces, surface lots, and waterfront parking areas in Kirkland’s busy downtown areas. The cloud-based eXactpark software will be integrated with the City’s new online parking data collection and management platform using standard APIs to provide meaningful parking occupancy data and analytics for City planners. Importantly, since the eXactpark sensors do not employ camera technology, none of the data collected will retain identifiable or personal information, ensuring privacy.

“In an increasingly connected world, where data plays a crucial role in improving urban mobility, it is just as critical to uphold the privacy of individuals,” said Dan Mathers, CEO, eleven-x. “This commitment is central to fostering public confidence in the deployment of data-driven parking technologies and is a core reason why our smart parking solution employs autonomous data management.”

Leveraging innovative technologies and accurate data to shape planning and parking policies will further the City of Kirkland’s sustainability goals, helping create a vibrant and future-ready city for everyone. For more information on eleven-x’s eXactpark solution please visit eleven-x.com.

About eleven-x Inc.

eleven-x™ is an industry leading IoT and Smart City technology company focused on improving the parking experience for all with its award-winning, smart parking technology solution, eXactpark™. A comprehensive software platform, eXactpark enables drivers to find available parking quickly and easily in real-time while delivering accurate and reliable 24/7 data to enable numerous use cases including curbside management, demand-based pricing and improved compliance while helping optimize parking resources. Powered by the patented SPS-X™ wireless space occupancy sensor, eXactpark reduces traffic, improves safety and lowers GHG emissions. The solution is being utilized by cities and institutions across North America to successfully address mobility challenges. Customers rely on the company’s world-renowned expertise for an easy-to-use, fully scalable smart solution to deliver better services. Visit eleven-x.com for more information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Kirkland, WA

The City of Kirkland, Washington is located on the eastern shore of Lake Washington and is approximately 10 miles east of downtown Seattle. It has a population of 93,570 and is the thirteenth largest city in the State of Washington and the sixth largest city in King County, Washington. Since its incorporation in 1905, Kirkland has grown in geographic size and now occupies 18 square miles. The City is near several major transportation routes including Interstate 405, State Route 520, and Interstate 5. These routes connect the City economically and socially to the greater Seattle area.

The City has been a regional commerce center as well as a popular destination for recreation and the arts. The City of Kirkland aspires to be an equitable, inclusive, and innovative city, while providing reliable and efficient city services. Visit kirklandwa.gov for more information and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

Media Contact:

eleven-x Inc.: Mark Hall - mark.hall@eleven-x.com | phone: 1.226.887.0011