North America Cooked Meat Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the Forecast Period 2031

Ready-to-eat or cooked meat is being considered as closet alternative to regular meat that people take raw and processed uncooked meat to their home for cooking. Growing demand for convenience food including ready to-eat and read-to-cook food and changing consumption behavior are likely to upsurge the demand for cooked meat including cooked meat. For cooked meat, consumers can have it through food service industry or they can have it in retail stores. Increased demand for cooked meat has encouraged meat manufacturing companies to launch cooked meat products in the ready-to-eat food category.

According to the North America cooked meat market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, breading, sales channel, product type and country. On the basis of type, the North America cooked meat market is categorized into poultry, beef, pork and others. On the basis of breading, the market is segmented into, breaded and unbreaded. By sales channel, market is segregated into food service, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce and others. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into frozen, fried and canned. Country wise, it is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

According to the North America cooked meat market trend, on the basis of type, the poultry segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $28,372.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $44,786.8 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Increased health awareness, rise in demand for convenience food, increasing production of poultry meat and increased per capita consumption of meat with high share of poultry meat are expected to propel the growth of the North America cooked meat market during the forecast period. For instance according to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations 2021, global per capita consumption is forecasted to increase by 0.3% p.a. to 35.4 kg in retail weight equivalent by 2030. Over one-half of this increase is expected to be due to highest per capita consumption of poultry meat.

On the basis of breading, the breaded segment has gained the highest share in the market. Breaded cooked meat is usually coated with flour, whisked eggs and breadcrumbs, which enhance the functional and physical properties including texture of the cooked meat. Increased popularity for the crispy and textured meat products and enhanced taste gained through breading of the meat are expected to supports the growth of the North America cooked meat market during the forecast period.

The North America cooked meat market size was valued at $62,213.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $101,970.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, by type, the pork segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

In 2021, depending on breading, the unbreaded segment was valued at $28,482.2 million, accounting for 45.8% of the North America cooked meat market share.

In 2021, by sales type, the e-commerce segment is estimated to witness highest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

In 2021, by country, Mexico was valued at $3,931.9 million, accounting for 6.3% of the North America cooked meat market share.