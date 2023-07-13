3D Animation Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 64.31 Billion by 2032, growing at CAGR of 12.4%

insightSLICE 3D Animation Market- insightSLICE

The growing use of 3D mapping technology for geospatial analysis & navigation is also propelling the growth of the 3D animation market. North America currently dominates the global 3D animation market” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 3D Animation Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as technique, component, deployment size, end-user, and competitive landscape.

The global 3D animation market size was valued at US$20.05 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 64.31 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.4%.

There has been a rise in the adoption of visual effects technology in films and movies. Viewers are looking for realistic-looking images and are interested in experiencing new technologies that provide them with such visuals. Furthermore, there is also an increase in demand for 3D mobile applications, televisions, and video games. Viewers are interested in watching 3D animation videos, which is boosting the growth of the industry.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor augmenting the growth of the global 3D animation market is the increased utilization of visual effects technology in movies and games. There has been a rise in the adoption of visual effects technology in films, as viewers seek to experience new technologies that provide realistic images and a sense of reality. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of mobile phones and internet connectivity has attracted people, particularly the youth, to 3D online games, allowing them to enjoy an immersive gaming experience.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the global 3D market is the emergence of 4D and 5D technologies. This significant development is driving the expansion of the 3D animation market. Furthermore, the growing use of 3D mapping technology for geospatial analysis and navigation is also propelling the growth of the 3D animation market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The Global 3D Animation Market is segmented based on technique, component, deployment, end user, and region.

In terms of technique, the 3D modeling segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. 3D modeling is widely used in creating objects within 3D software. The virtual effects segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption and usage of visual effects in film and video production, where images are created or manipulated outside the context of live shooting.

Regarding components, the software segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The software's ability to create realistic and tangible visuals is a key factor driving the growth of the 3D Animation Market. The hardware segment is also anticipated to grow significantly as specific hardware is required to support the demands of 3D animation, which involves the creation and editing of complex 2D and 3D images, putting a strain on modern computers.

The deployment segment is divided into two categories: on premise and on-demand.

In terms of end users, the media and entertainment segment is currently the largest and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for 3D animations across various media platforms, ranging from cartoons for children to movies for adults, is driving this growth. However, with the global advancement of 3D technology, the healthcare segment is also anticipated to grow significantly.

The healthcare industry utilizes 3D animation techniques to better understand diseases that patients are suffering from and to provide more effective treatments. This is particularly relevant with the wide range of equipment used in patient care, such as scanners, ventilators, blood purifiers, and respirators.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

In terms of region, North America currently dominates the global 3D animation market space. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada, known for their advanced technology, extensively utilize 3D animation across various sectors, from movies to military applications. Many high-budget Hollywood movies are entirely made using 3D animation. Additionally, the region boasts world-class healthcare infrastructure, with significant government investment in research and development to harness the benefits of 3D technology in the healthcare sector.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the 3D animation market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for technology in the sports, entertainment, healthcare, and military sectors. Developing countries like India and China, with their large populations, are driving the demand for 3D animated movies and games.

Moreover, as the burden of chronic diseases rises, 3D animation is finding significant applications in the healthcare segment. India and China, with their large armies and the need to protect their borders, utilize 3D animation to equip soldiers with improved techniques and methods for self-defense, as well as to enhance their understanding of enemy territories.

Some key players in the global 3D animation market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Side Effects Software Inc., Maxon Computer, Autodesk, Inc., and Corel Corporation.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞:

• 3D Modelling

• Motion Graphics

• 3D Rendering

• Visual Effects

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

• On-Premise

• On-Demand

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Media & Entertainment

• Architecture & Construction

• Education & Academics

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Government & Defence

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

